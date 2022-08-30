COSBY — At one point Monday night, Brody Williams was only worried about one thing: his pristine white Cosby Middle School pullover.

As Williams quelled players for the sake of his quarter-zip, laughter spilled from the bleachers. Around him, teammates grinned through their face masks for pictures. Near the end of the game, Gage McCarty even skipped with glee down the sideline.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.