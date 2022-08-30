COSBY — At one point Monday night, Brody Williams was only worried about one thing: his pristine white Cosby Middle School pullover.
As Williams quelled players for the sake of his quarter-zip, laughter spilled from the bleachers. Around him, teammates grinned through their face masks for pictures. Near the end of the game, Gage McCarty even skipped with glee down the sideline.
And Williams, after pushing players who had not yet entered the game to go onto the field, kept repeating the same mantra over and over and over again: “If it’s Gatorade, don’t do it! Don’t ruin my white shirt!”
Williams’s response, of course, was toward the players who wanted to soak their coach in liquid after clinching the first win of his tenure as head coach — a 38-16 win over North Greene featuring three scores from David Baker.
Their chance for a proper celebration would come soon enough.
First, though, Williams had to seek out No. 13 for the Huskies, a tailback who rushed for over 300 yards and seven touchdowns a week ago — yet who only managed two scores against the Eagles.
“Huge applause to the defensive side of the football,” said Williams, who told the player in question, “Son, I’ve had to game plan around you all week. You’re a heck of a tailback.”
But so was Baker for Cosby (1-1), the eighth-grader having switched from running back to a fullback/H-back hybrid this week before fulfilling the role quite well on Monday.
He plowed into the end zone for two scores and added a third via a 60-yard kickoff return in which the lane was so wide, Williams had to keep himself from chiding his team.
“I’m proud of the way he ran the football, which I had to move him,” said Williams. “I call him on Sunday, it’s the weekend, and I let him know he’s going to be playing a different position. So we bump him up, and he does a great job teaching the backup the other position and executing himself.”
“Had the lane not just been wide open, I’d do a little chewing,” he added. “But when you’re quicker and bigger and faster and stronger, I was all for it. Shoot, I was trying to race him down the sidelines, but he beat me.”
The Eagles added two more scores — one off a Matthew McMahon touchdown pass that featured Oaklon Cameron towering over a mismatched corner in the end zone,
and the other coming on a Jackson Brannon sprint near the end of the first quarter.
McCarty, aside from his dancing, also snagged an interception before Cosby gave up a turnover of its own.
By that point, though, the game had long been decided — and it was almost time to celebrate.
Cosby’s players took off after the game, most of them sprinting to the other end of the field to exchange high-fives with varsity head coach Kevin Hall.
Williams wasn’t thrilled, saying, “I don’t know why they ran off like we won the dang-gone Super Bowl!”
Other coaches continued the mantra in the postgame huddle, reminding players to “act like we’ve been there before.”
“Because this,” said assistant coach Paul McMahon, “is going to be a habit.”
And with that, Williams finally let loose a bit.
He crouched low, each of his players on one knee in front of him, and offered eight words: “How does it feel, boys?! It ain’t done here!”
Williams proceeded to tell his players he “wants them to hang 50” next week at Hancock, then reeled it back a bit to discuss the win at hand.
“I feel confident,” said Williams. “But we left a lot of points on the board, too. We had offensive series we didn’t finish and a defensive series where we jumped offsides and gave them an opportunity.
“We’re going to enjoy this one. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned, you don’t carry this into the next one. We’ve got a tough Hancock team next week.”
Finally, the big moment had arrived.
And Williams, after realizing his players had indeed planned to use their water bottles for the celebration, relented after all.
Some squirted bottles, some simply watched, and others began wriggling off their new skintight, feather-patterned blue jerseys.
Suddenly, five players — Baker and McCarty included — snuck behind Williams and went even further, dumping the clear contents of a blue cooler onto his back.
He circled for a moment, then raced back and threw McCarty over his shoulder as other players closed in around them — everyone laughing, everyone savoring.
Altogether, the moment encapsulated the culture change that has taken place for the Cosby Middle School program.
“It’s been a big change,” said Williams. “Kids buying in, their reaction (Monday), how they react to me. We have a lot of fun, and what they did, they deserve. They wanted to give me the water bath, and why not? They’re challenging each other in and out of practice, they’ve bought in big time, and it was well-earned.”
