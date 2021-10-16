COSBY—It has been since early September since the Cosby Eagles have taken the field at Virgil Ball Stadium.
Their last venture at home was a heartbreaking loss at home against the Jellico Blue Devils, 34-26.
Friday’s result was mostly the same, as Unaka traveled to Cosby for the first time since 2018 and left with a 54-12 victory over the Eagles.
The last time both teams took the gridiron, Unaka came from behind in overtime to beat the Eagles, 34-28.
This time Unaka (6-2, 3-1 Region 1-A) steamrolled past the Cosby Eagles (0-7, 0-4 Region 1-A) in their first home game since the mid-season mark.
Unaka’s fast tempo offense started off rocky as Devonte Wigfall intercepted Landon Ramsey and set Cosby up in excellent field position in the first quarter.
“That was a huge momentum swing for us early in the first quarter,” Cosby assistant head coach Spencer Holt said. “We got it all the way down to the five and a few mistakes really cost us.”
Their first drive eventually stalled inside the five yard-line when Tyler Turner fumbled a handoff that Unaka recovered inside of its own territory.
“We’ve preached execution all year long,” Holt said. “We’re still not there yet. I want to see us get there. I feel like if we can execute and fix the mistakes it would’ve been a completely different ball game.”
It wouldn’t take long for their offense to get rolling. The Rangers scored the first points of the ball game on a 68-yard strike from Landon Ramsey to Caleb Lydick.
Ramsey was 13-of-18 for 317 yards throwing the ball. He also had three touchdowns and two interceptions in the blowout win.
Cosby’s second offensive drive was a successful outing.
Tyler Turner connected with Hayden Green for a 59-yard touchdown to bring the Eagles within two points, 8-6.
Green ended the night with seven receptions for 99 yards and a score, while Turner threw six completions on nine attempts with a score and an interception in the loss.
Unaka drove the ball down the field and was inside the Cosby 35 yard-line when Braydon Hall picked off Ramsey inside the five yard-line, but Cosby would eventually have to punt the ball off back to Unaka.
The Rangers didn’t let off the gas pedal after the interception on their last drive. Landon Ramsey connected with brother Devin Ramsey for a 56-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 24-6 heading into the second quarter.
Unaka’s Devin Ramsey ended the night with nine receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
“We knew coming into this that both Ramseys would be a problem,” Holt said. “They have a really great backfield. It’s tough to to play a team that will air it out on you like that and when they want to run it, it’s tough to be in position to run downhill and you have to take care of the quarterbacks arm. It was hard to stop tonight.”
Unaka’s Jamol Blamo added two scores in the win while rushing for 111 yards on 11 attempts.
The Eagle defense forced a total of three turnovers in the first half alone. Wigfall’s and Hall’s interceptions were followed up with Corey Askew forcing a fumble and Dominic Cowles recovering it.
“I’m super proud of our defense tonight,” Holt said. “The scoreboard doesn’t really show the justice of how hard these guys played tonight. We played really well on defense.
“We haven’t done a really great job in the past of creating our own turnovers. We need to back that up offensively.
Cowles led the charge on defense with four tackles, one for loss. Braden Boyd added a team-high two tackles for loss in the defeat.
The Eagles found pay dirt one more time on a 43-yard run from Nate Joyce in the final seconds of the game.
Joyce ran the ball five times for 50 yards and a score in the loss.
Cosby will host Sale Creek next week on Homecoming night next Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 P.M. and will be broadcasted live on WLIK 97.9 FM/ 1270 AM.
