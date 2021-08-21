ROGERSVILLE—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks took a piece of history with them the last time they were in the confines of Cherokee.
They topped the Chiefs in their final home game of the season in 2020, sending out the natural field the team had played on for several years out on a CCHS victory.
With a new turf field laid down and ready to be played on for the first time on Friday, the Chiefs made sure Cocke County didn’t get the satisfaction of christening their new surface.
The Chiefs dominated from the opening kickoff for a 41-6 victory over Cocke County, a near reverse of fortunes when the two met a season ago. The game was called for a serious player-related injury with 2:10 remaining.
Cocke County (0-1) was the aggressor in last year’s meeting at Cherokee, taking a 20-6 lead at the half before closing out a 34-6 victory for its second win of the year. Cherokee (1-0) led 21-6 at the half in this year’s meeting, and nearly doubled its score in the second half to pick up the 35-point win in the season opener.
Roman Stewart and Tasean Simpson were two bright spots for Cocke County in Friday’s opener. Stewart gave the offense a spark in the second half with six carries for 59 yards. Simpson had 14 yards rushing, but did most of his damage on defense with a team-leading 10 tackles.
Unfortunately, Simpson was not a factor in the second half due to an apparent injury. The senior was airlifted to a local medical center at the end of the game. No update was released on his condition as of the conclusion of the game.
As a result, head coach Scotty Dykes could understandably not be reached for comment. He immediately left the stadium to be with Simpson and his family at the hospital.
Cherokee’s ground game was 180-degrees different from a season ago. The Chiefs, who were held under 50 yards rushing for the entire game a year ago, amassed 230 yards and a pair of scores on the ground by the half. They finished the game with 471 yards rushing, 552 total yards for the game.
Landon Jackson had both early touchdown runs. With 6:55 left in the first he punched in the first score from seven yards out. He had the game’s second score with 9:13 left in the second quarter on a 10-yard run to make it a 14-0 game.
Jackson finished the night with 11 rushes for 108 yards and his two first-half touchdowns.
Jackson was not the Chiefs’ leading rusher, though. Thomas Hughes finished with 190 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Cherokee had five first-half drives, with three ending in scores. The other two were the result of a pair of Micah Jones’ fumbles.
Cocke County opened with possession near midfield on three occasions in the first half, but only cashed in one score out of it.
In a third down situation, Baylor Baxter connected on a deep ball to Brazen Stewart, who was wide open downfield, for a 49-yard touchdown pass to cut Cherokee’s lead to 14-6 Sith 8:02 left in the first half.
The CCHS defense held Cherokee to fourth down on the ensuing drive, but Jackson carried the ball to convert for the first down. That later gave way to Cherokee’s third score of the night, a 17-yard touchdown strike from Jones to Will Price.
Cherokee had the ball deep in Cocke County territory with the half winding down. Knocking on the door for one last score Jones fumbled the ball away to the Fighting Cocks for the second time of the night.
Cocke County got out of the half at a 21-6 deficit, but starting quarterback Baxter suffered an injury just before the break that sidelined him for the remainder of the night. His night ended with 3-of-7 completions for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Cherokee continued the onslaught in the second half, scoring three times in a six-minute span in the third quarter. Jones had his second touchdown pass of the night on a 49-yard score to Preston McNally.
Hughes added his lone score on the ground with 7:31 left in the frame, and Logan Johnson — who came in as backup to Jones — had the final score of the game on an eight-yard touchdown run with 2:43 left in the third.
Cocke County finished with 186 yards of offense, 104 through the air. Brazen Stewart was the team’s leading receiver with 90 yards receiving and a touchdown.
The Fighting Cocks will have their home opener on Friday when they host Jefferson County at Larry Williams Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
