NEWPORT — Jaycee Ball sent a 3-pointer ripping through the net on Monday night at Cocke County High School.
It was her only basket of the night, but it pushed Smoky Mountain even more ahead of Bridgeport, 42-25.
The Lady Bears were on a roll at that point, having mounted a 7-0 run to spark a 44-25 win over the Bridgeport Lady Rockets in the first game of the second round of the 2023 Cocke County elementary basketball tournament.
The tournament looks a bit different this year, as CCHS basketball’s end-of-season slate runs between the tournament’s five nights of action.
“Cocke County had a home game that, they couldn’t switch home and away with the team they’re playing Friday,” said Elementary Basketball Director April Cody. “We had talked about doing play-in games at the schools anyway since it’s usually a low turnout, and we don’t usually have to have a gym this big.”
Following the play-in games, the second round took place on Monday night at CCHS — leading to Ball’s triple and Smoky’s win, which pushes the Lady Bears into Thursday’s semifinals.
Aside from Ball’s three points, Azariah Spurgeon led the way with 18. Sophia Summerlin added 10, Kassie Davis had seven, and Matty Rush and Haven Ramsey scored four and two points, respectively.
For Bridgeport, Matisse Bible scored a team-high 15 points. Carleigh Posey had four, while Arrianna Mendez and Kennedi Blankenship had three each.
In the other Monday night games, Cosby’s boys handled Smoky 48-18 and Parrottsville’s girls beat Centerview 40-13.
For Cosby, Oaklon Cameron and Colton Jenkins scored 16 points apiece. Matthew McMahan had six, Aiden McGaha and Drake Woodson scored four each, and Jaxon White scored two points.
Brody Stooksbury led Smoky with six points, followed by Ezra Spurgeon with four, Tyler Benson and Noah Clark with three each and Johnnie Merkle with two.
Georgia Knight and Mallory Nease scored 15 and 10 points, respectively, for P-ville. Chloe Niethammer had eight points, and Loretta Kickliter had seven.
Josie Shaver led Centerview with seven points, while Vanessa Fox and Amelia Ellison had four and two points, respectively.
Tuesday’s second-round results will be available online and possibly in the weekend edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
And, as the days tick toward the semifinal and championship matchups, Cody is excited to see what unfolds.
“It’s a big event,” she summarized. “The crowds in the first couple nights aren’t great, but people come out for these games at the end. Elementary basketball is an important thing to communities and families — it’s a big deal.”
NGS girls move on to sectional semis
In other elementary hoops news, Jerrica Lane’s Newport Grammar Warriors moved on from their overtime title win over Rogersville City and took down Grandview 46-20 on Monday to advance to Thursday’s sectional semifinals.
Now, Lane’s team is just two wins from a state tournament appearance.
Karmine Carmichael led the Warriors with 19 points, while Ellie Proffitt added 14. Meredith Grooms added eight, Jaylee Lane and Molly Roberts had two, and Leah Adams rounded out the scoring with one point.
As mentioned for the county tournament, Tuesday’s results for the NGS boys will be made available online and in the weekend edition.
