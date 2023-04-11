On Monday night, Andy Chrisman saw a version of his team that he has expected to see since this season began.
Sway Holt tossed a shutout, giving the Fighting Cocks some cushion throughout the contest.
Line drives shot through gaps, and CCHS took advantage of Claiborne’s mistakes for nine hits and 10 walks.
And, by the end of five innings, Cocke County walked away with a 10-0 win — its third this season and first in conference play.
It was the first shutout of Holt’s career for CCHS, as he fanned five and walked two with four hits allowed.
“He was on,” said Chrisman. “Locating his fastball, locating his breaking ball. Really did a good job of keeping hitters off balance.
“Coach Ramsey called a great game, and Jake Ellison stepped up behind the plate. But Sway was the player of the game for us.”
Chrisman saw similar results at the plate, as Cocke County saw nine RBI — one of which came off a 3-for-4 effort at the plate from Dylan Jackson.
Trent Leas connected in similar fashion, driving in two runs on two hits.
The biggest development came in the fifth and final inning, as everything finally seemed to come together for the 13th team under Chrisman’s tutelage.
“We started off the same way we had been,” he said. “The balls we did hit seemed to go right to them.
“Then it was like something clicked. We string a few things together, and you could see them relax.”
The result was seven runs on five hits with no errors, and CCHS pulled out the run-ruled win because of it.
“You’re happy for them,” said Chrisman of his thoughts during the inning. “We’ve seen all the work they’ve put in, and I know they’ve has higher expectations than these results. So it was a proud moment to sit back and watch them play so well.
“Sway was on, we didn’t make an error on defense, and had nine hits and 10 walks. By far it was the most complete game we’ve played.”
Cocke County looked to do the same against Claiborne at home on Tuesday night, as the results will be posted in the newsletter.
After that, CCHS will face Morristown East on Thursday before facing Clinton for a make-up game on Friday.
Then, CCHS will take on Oneida and Campbell County in Jacksboro on Saturday.
Through each of those games, Chrisman said the approach will be the same as it has been so far through this season.
“We just have to show up and be consistent,” he said. “Trust our process, don’t focus on the results.”
