It’s once again basketball time in Cocke County. On Monday the Cocke County Elementary Schools Athletic Association’s basketball season officially tipped off, with eight of the nine member schools in action to open the 2021-22 season.
Going into the half the Cosby Eagles had made just two shots from the field and trailed by six. By the end of the third quarter, they led by eight.
An explosive third-quarter was the catalyst to Cosby’s 38-27 victory over the Smoky Mountain Bears in Monday’s season opener. The Eagles scored 20 points in the frame en route to a come from behind win.
(0) comments
