Tennessee Russell
Wade Payne

Tennessee was right where it was expected to be Sunday night, celebrating an NCAA regional title on its home field and eager to continue one of the most dominant runs in college baseball history.

Tennessee (56-7) beat Georgia Tech 9-6, never leading until it scored six runs in the ninth inning. Next up is a best-of-three series against Notre Dame, which beat Texas Tech 2-1.

The No. 1 national seed Volunteers, No. 4 Virginia Tech and Notre Dame closed out their regionals and advanced to super regionals beginning Friday.

