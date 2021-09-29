COSBY—Taylor Halcomb’s first season with the Cosby High volleyball program will go down as a memorable one.
On Tuesday the Lady Eagles completed the season sweep of Jellico, topping the Lady Blue Devils in straight sets, 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-20). The win secures the No. 2 seed for next week’s District 2-A Tournament for Cosby.
"This win feels so good," Halcomb said. "We needed to lock down a top-two seed. In order to do that we needed this win. I'm excited, the girls are excited. This was a good, hard-fought win by our girls."
It’s been a challenging year from start-to-finish for Halcomb and the Lady Eagles, but they’re carrying momentum with them into the most important part of the year.
Halcomb was hired as the program's head coach shortly before the season began. The new head coach and her team had little time to learn each other before the year started, but that was just the beginning of a challenging season ahead.
Cosby has weathered storm after storm, including the fact it didn't get to play a true home game until the final week of the season. The Lady Eagles finally got to grace the new gym floor this week, though, and picked up a crucial district win that will set them up for success going into the postseason.
"It was good to finally play on our floor," Halcomb said. "We've dealt with so much this season. We hadn't even had the chance to practice on this floor. This was our second time on it, the first being the night before against Chuckey-Doak."
The first set was a breeze for the home-standing Lady Eagles.
Jellico was within a point at 4-3 in the early moments of the opening set, but Cosby scored the next 13 points to hold a 17-3 advantage late in the frame.
Karlie Clark's serves were a leading factor in Cosby extending its lead. She had five aces in the opening set, providing an offensive spark while serving as the Lady Eagles' libero.
Cosby led by as much as 16 in the first set before closing out a 25-13 in the frame and taking a 1-0 lead in the match.
"It was very good to set the tone," Halcomb said. "The next two sets were more difficult, so getting that first set under our belt was big in helping shape the rest of the match."
The next two sets wouldn't come as easy. However, senior Lexie Barnes would not let her team lose on Senior Night.
Barnes finished the night with a game-high eight kills and six aces. Her performance left a lasting impact reminiscent of her entire career with the Lady Eagles.
"Lexie had the best game I've ever seen her play," Halcomb said. "She's a great player and hustles. Really stuffed the stat sheet and was a standout player. I think tonight was very special for her to have such a great night on this night."
Cosby led 7-4 early in the second set, but fell behind 13-10 in the middle of the frame. Both teams traded the lead late in the set, though the Lady Blue Devils held a late 21-20 advantage. The Lady Eagles rallied to take a 23-21 lead, and fended off Jellico for a 25-23 win in the set to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Lady Eagles had better control in the final set, but Jellico still made a run at extending the match.
Barnes tied the set at 6-6 with her second kill of the frame, and went on to serve four aces to make it a 12-6 advantage for Cosby. Jellico rallied to take a 16-15 lead, and led 18-16 late in the set.
A Madison Jenkins ace and kill by Barnes put Cosby back ahead, 19-18. The Lady Blue Devils tied the set one more time, but the Lady Eagles closed the frame on a 4-0 run to take the set and the match.
"The fight we showed says a lot about these girls," Halcomb said. "They work hard and hustle hard. They want it and want it bad. They want to succeed and they showed that tonight."
Cosby closes the regular season at Tennessee School for the Deaf on Thursday, and will open district tournament play at Jellico next week.
The Lady Eagles will play the host school, with the winner advancing to the championship match and securing a spot in the Region 1-A Tournament the following week.
