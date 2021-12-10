NEWPORT—Edgemont’s Lady Panthers put on a strong performance against the Del Rio Lady Trojans Thursday evening. Lakelynn Fowler scored 15 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a 41-10 victory.
Edgemont came out firing in the first quarter of play scoring 12 points. The struggles on offense started early for the Lady Trojans as they were held scoreless until early in the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers kept their foot on the gas in the second scoring another 12 points in the period. Edgemont held a 24-7 lead going into the half.
The second half was just as productive for Edgemont as they went on to score 17 points spread out over the third and fourth quarters. Edgemont’s defense was just as impressive as they held the Lady Trojans to two points in the final two quarters.
EDGEMONT (41): Lakelynn Fowler 15, Katrina Chaniel 10, Jaylen Moore 8, Kyleigh Wall 2, Madison Webb 2, Aubree Turczynowskj 2, Destiny Holt 2.
DEL RIO (10): Zoe Jones 6, Payton Mathes 2, Ella Woody 2.
EDGEMONT 63, DEL RIO 12
The Panthers’ offense was impressive in the second game of the evening. Jamiel Smith led Edgemont in scoring with 14 points. A total of 11 players recorded baskets for the Panthers in their 63-12 victory.
The Panthers scored double digits in each quarter with 21 points in the third quarter. Eli Sprouse scored eight points for the Trojans to lead their scoring effort.
EDGEMONT (63): Jamiel Smith 14, Cameron Ingle 10, Pedro Vargas 8, Ayden Walker 7, Deshaun Henderson 6, Ashton Thomas 5, Levi Sepulveda 4, Dakota Fine 3, Brayden Laws 2, Cooper Chambers 2, Jaquel Ladd 2.
DEL RIO (12): Eli Sprouse 8, Colby Pierce 2, Zayden Gunter 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 51, BRIDGEPORT 21 (GIRLS)
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets had a massive hill to climb as they faced off with the Lady Parrotts at home on Thursday. The Lady Rockets got eight points from Kennadee Langford to lead the team. Blakelynn Clevenger led the Lady Parrotts with a game-high 18 points.
The Lady Parrotts outscored the Lady Rockets in each quarter, taking a 23-14 lead into the half. The second half wasn’t quite as close, as the Lady Parrotts ran away to carry a 30-point lead to the final whistle and bring another win back to Parrottsville.
PARROTTSVILLE (51): Blakelynn Clevenger 18, Brooklyn Clevenger 14, Kate Kickliter 13, Javin Campbell 3, CeeGee McNealy 3.
BRIDGEPORT (21): Kennadee Langford 8, Mattise Bible 4, Ava Wheeler 4, Haley Webber 3, Emma Potter 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 60, BRIDGEPORT 19 (BOYS)
The Parrottsville Parrotts brought home another win as they traveled to Bridgeport to take on the Rockets. Three players reached 12 points for the Parrotts. Bridgeport’s scoring was split evenly across seven players with no more than three points for any one player.
The Parrotts took the lead early with an 18-7 first quarter, and from there they ran away with the game, going on a 20-0 run in the second to carry a 31-point lead into the half. The Parrotts held their lead through the second half to bring home the win.
PARROTTSVILLE (60): Daniel Prive 12, Devin Caldwell 12, Waylon Fox 12, Eli Robert 7, Colton sane 6, Maddon Hamilton 4, Dylan Fox 2, Nate Mason 2, John Ramsey 2, Jackson Watts 1.
BRIDGEPORT (19): Marcus Paulette 3, River Shropshire 3, Addy Pack 3, Rider Finchum 3, Seth Miller 3, Cody Strange 2, Broxton Kyker 2.
COSBY 33, CENTERVIEW 10 (GIRLS)
The Cosby Lady Eagles stormed into Centerview to bring home a big win over the Lady Falcons. Ella Hicks led the game with 19 points for the Lady Eagles. Vanessa Fox scored six for the Lady Falcons.
Cosby settled this one in the first quarter, taking a 13-3 lead that they would build on for the rest of the game. The Lady Falcons were shut out in the second quarter, allowing Cosby to carry an 18-3 lead into the half. The Cosby defense held the Lady Falcons to only seven more points for the rest of the game while scoring 15 of their own to secure the win.
COSBY (33): Ella Hicks 19, Allie Ottinger 6, Faith Robinson 4, Addie Cline 2, Ava Meeker 2.
CENTERVIEW (10): Vanessa Fox 6, Emma Calfee 2, Kylie Vinson 1, Amelia Ellison 1.
CENTERVIEW 32, COSBY 31 (BOYS)
The Centerview Falcons held on to a narrow lead in a showdown against the Cosby Eagles on Thursday. Coulter Olivia led the game with 15 points for the Falcons, while Matthew McMahan posted 12 points for the Eagles.
Cosby came out looking strong, building up a six-point lead in the first half to go into the locker rooms up 20-14. Coming out of the break, the Falcons woke up, scoring 12 points in the third to retake the lead by a score of 26-24 at the end of the third, and they were narrowly able to hold on to a one-point win over the visitors.
CENTERVIEW (32): Coulter Olivia 15, Christian Cole 10, Jude Olivia 3, Dylan Turner 2, Logan Helton 2.
COSBY (31): Matthew McMahan 12, Dusty Lane 8, Aiden McGaha 6, Ethan Cardwell 3, Parker Ford 2.
GRASSY FORK 25, NORTHWEST 7 (GIRLS)
The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens defended their home court Thursday evening against the Lady Patriots of Northwest. It was a real team effort for Grassy Fork as seven players recorded baskets in their 25-7 victory.
Stella Raines led the way for the Lady Ravens with eight points. Sarah Frazier scored four points to lead Northwest. The Lady Patriots struggled on offense all evening long. Grassy Fork’s eight points in the first quarter all but sealed their victory.
GRASSY FORK (25): Stella Raines 8, Ripley Groat 6, Kate Raines 4, Layla Bradley 2, Kinnlea Norwood 2, Kelsie Gorrell 2, Bella Stanton 1.
NORTHWEST (7): Sarah Frazier 4, Summer Foster 2, Alivia McGraw-Ottinger.
NORTHWEST 32, GRASSY FORK 22
The Raven and Patriots went to battle in the second game of the evening. Northwest came out as the victors defeating the Raven, 32-22.
Zander Hale was the top scorer in the game and led Northwest with 13 points. Cooper Davis kept the Ravens in contention with 10 points in the game.
Northwest held a 7-5 lead after the first quarter of play. They went into the half on top at 16-10. Grassy Fork struggled in the third quarter only posting two points. A strong fourth quarter by Grassy Fork wasn’t enough to mount a comeback against the Patriots.
NORTHWEST (32): Zander Hale 13, Donovan Campos-Nuci 9, Benito Torres 6, Tyson Sutton 3, Cairo Gayton 1.
GRASSY FORK (22): Cooper Davis 10, Cruz Coggins 8, Draiden Sneed 4.
