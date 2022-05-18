Four Cocke County baseball players were recognized for their accomplishments this season at the closing of the district tournament. Center fielder Zeke Cortez was named to the All-District team for the Twin Lakes Conference, and Bryce Click and Dylan Jackson were Honorable Mentions to the team. Freshman shortstop Taylos Thomas was named the conference's New Comer of the Year. Pictured from left to right are Zeke Cortez, Bryce Click, Dylan Jackson and Taylos Thomas.
Three Lady Red softball players were named to the All-Tournament team at the conclusion of the 3A District 2 Tournament. Paige Niethammer, Kourtney Clevenger and Adisen McNealy were recognized for their performances in the Lady Red's four games, which saw them compete for the championship. Shakyra Reed and Jailah Ensley received All-Conference honors for their play across the entire season. Pictured from left to right are Kourtney Clevenger, Adisen McNealy, Paige Niethammer, Jailah Ensley and Shakyra Reed.
