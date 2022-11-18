ALCOA — Brazen Stewart dashed down the court inside Alcoa’s Herman Thompson Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Cocke County’s senior point guard took a couple of dribbles and finished with a fast break layup, putting CCHS ahead 53-52 to cap a 10-2 run.
Alcoa’s Jahvin Carter responded with a 3-pointer, his only one of the fourth quarter in a 31-point performance.
The Fighting Cocks proceeded to miss layups on two straight possessions, allowing the Tornadoes to rebuild their lead en route to a 70-60 win over Cocke County.
“Pretty frustrating,” said third-year Cocke County coach Casey Ragan after the loss. “We talked about it Tuesday after the game. There were a lot of things against West Ridge down the stretch. I think we had like a nine or 10-point lead. Some things we needed to clean up. Then tonight to win it, didn’t clean up those things, obviously, and just a different result.”
When asked what needed to be cleaned up, Ragan didn’t mince words: “Got to make the bunnies. Got to make the easy ones. I thought we had a lot of unforced turnovers, and we normally don’t do that.”
Stewart led CCHS with 17 points, 13 in the second half, as he brought Cocke County back before Alcoa turned on the jets late.
“The Brazen there in the second half is the Brazen we need,” said Ragan. “When we hit a little bit of a lull, he did a great job of putting the team on his shoulders and putting the ball in the basket.
“Now I need him to do that for four quarters. If he does that, he’s going to be very tough to handle. He does a great job of running our offense, but there’s times he needs to score, and I think he’s starting to figure that out a little bit.”
Lakkin France added 11 points and Oren Hazelwood had 10 to round out the double-digit scoring for Cocke County, which trailed 34-27 at the break.
“I’m proud of the guys,” added Ragan. “They played hard. That’s a very good team. They were one game away from state last year in AA, and I think they’ll get back this year. Best part about it is that we get to play them again Tuesday, so we’re already looking forward to that.”
On the girls’ side, Cocke County fell 73-47. The senior-led Lady T’s opened the second half with a 19-9 run, out-muscling the young Lady Red throughout the period.
“We learned we’ve got to be able to handle a little more physicalness,” said third-year CCHS coach Chris Mintz. “So we’ll do it in practice and put ourselves in positions where it will be tough on us. We’ve just got to be able to handle that, when they’re beating and banging and grabbing your ball-handlers.”
Shakyra Reed led CCHS with 16 points, while Blake Clevenger accounted for 12.
“She plays so hard,” said Mintz of Reed. “She runs the court great. If I can get her to shoot free throws well, she’s going to average a bunch.”
Despite the loss, Mintz praised his team for going toe-to-toe with an experienced Alcoa squad.
“That’s one of the better teams in East Tennessee,” he said of the Lady T’s. “They’ve got four girls that are college committed and are very talented. I thought we played hard. That third quarter got us, but I can’t fault how hard we played.”
“You find out real quick what they can do and what they can’t do,” he added of his youth. “They didn’t back down all night. (Alcoa) is playing with 10 seniors, and we’re sending out freshman after freshman and sophomore after sophomore.”
Up next, both Cocke County teams will look to rebound in the Thanksgiving Classic.
Monday’s matchups will feature the Cocke County boys against Seymour at 6:00 p.m. at Pigeon Forge and the Lady Red against Sevier County at Sevier County at 7:30.
On Tuesday, the Big Red take on Alcoa again at 4:30 at Pigeon Forge, while the Lady Red will face Munford at Sevier County at the same time.
Wednesday, the tournament will wrap up with four more matchups — the first of which will pit Cocke County against Oak Ridge at 1 p.m. at Pigeon Forge.
After that, both CCHS teams will take a break before resuming action against Asheville on November 29th.
JV games will take place at 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. that day, then the varsity teams will take the floor at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. for girls and boys, respectively.
