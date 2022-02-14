Don’t call it a comeback, they’ve been doing it all week.
The Lady Red of Cocke County scored their third consecutive impressive victory on Friday night against Jefferson County and former coach Jeremy Byrd. It was also the third fourth quarter comeback win of the week as well.
After rallying late to take wins over state-ranked Greeneville and Gatlinburg-Pittman, the Lady Red hit replay on the comeback machine again to earn a 67-58 win.
Jefferson County held a 56-52 lead after a Brooke Satterfield 3-pointer with 4:34 to play. It was the next-to-last bucket they hit the remainder of the night. Cocke County closed the game on a 13-2 run, with consecutive 3-pointers by the senior backcourt tandem of Sydney Clevenger and Camryn Halcomb putting the Lady Red into the lead.
