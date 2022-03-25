COSBY—Baseball is a game of ebbs and flows. One minute you can be riding high, the next you’re on the ground. The Cosby Eagles learned just that Thursday afternoon in their game against the Huskies of North Greene
Early miscues in the field led to a long afternoon for the Eagles. North Greene would score 23 runs in the game that was shortened to just four innings. Cosby would manage to put one on the board in the bottom of the fourth to spoil North Greene’s shutout.
Head coach Justin Hite saw the game as an opportunity to get his players extra reps for the all important conference games. He may be looking for more answers after the results of Thursday’s game.
“This is the worst loss I’ve ever had and that’s 100% on me,” Hite said. “For some reason when the ball is put in play we panic. Maybe we’re not putting enough pressure on them in practice to make the game seem easier. We have young guys across many positions right now, and the game is going pretty fast for them.”
Cosby shutout Hancock County in their district opener Monday afternoon 10-0. Dominic Cowles tossed a gem on the mound and the bats woke up for the first time this season. Hite said his team needs to find more balance as the season progresses.
“Tonight every time we hit the ball it seemed to be right at somebody. We beat Hancock 10 to nothing on Monday and you come out today and get humbled. If you’re an up and down roller coaster it can make for a long road. We have to find that even keel and go out and play.”
Cosby was unable to string together multiple hits, but they made solid contact in many of their at bats. Untimely strikeouts became inning killers just as they started to gain momentum. Hite said it’s nice to see contact but looks to limit the strikeouts moving forward.
“We’ve swung the bat well in the games we’ve played. The problem is we’re striking out way too much and not putting pressure on the other team. We had twelve hits against Hancock here on Monday, and we’re stronger hitting right now than my previous years here in March. Typically pitchers have the upper hand early so that’s comforting to see.”
The lineup is somewhat established but still flexible at this point in the season. The youth of Cosby’s team means there is ample time to mold the players into form, but Hite said he is starting from the basics with many on his roster.
Thursday’s loss may lead him to shift players and lineup spots to better suit the team’s needs.
“When you get beat twenty something to nothing, every position is open. It’s the nature of the beast right now because I have young guys that haven’t played the game of baseball,” Hite said. “Teaching things at the high school level that most learn when they’re very young is tough. But it’s on me and we’ll do it.
“This is a game where you can’t have those really high highs and those really low lows. I feel like every time the ball is put in play we’re pressing. It’s on me to find guys to put in positions to where that doesn’t happen.”
Cosby will return to the diamond next week with a string of road games against Greenback, Maryville Christian, South Greene and Unaka. They will return home to The Hill on Monday, April 4 for a district game with the Washburn Pirates. First pitch in that matchup is slated for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.