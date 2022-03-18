We all know March, April and May are often wet months in East Tennessee, and this spring has been no exception. But it’s a particular problem for Cocke County Softball Coach Danny Hartsell.
But he’s a man with a plan. He wants to build an indoor practice facility. The goal is to have the new facility available for practice this season, but it will take the community’s support to get there, Hartsell says.
He and several volunteers are working tirelessly toward that end. Several fundraising events are planned over the next several weeks, including a spaghetti dinner and auction on Saturday, April 2 at the Cocke County Recreation Building beginning at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $8 and are available from any middle or high school softball player or at the law office of Terry Hurst on Main Street in downtown Newport. Tickets also may be purchased at the door the night of the dinner.
If you aren’t able to attend but would like to help, please consider donating to this good cause. Mail your donation, payable to Cocke County High School softball, 216 Hedrick Drive, Newport, TN 37821. For more information, contact Coach Hartsell at 423-608-5366.
