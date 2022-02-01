The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy's® Late Season Top 20 Watch List Monday night on ESPNU, and Tennessee women's basketball standout Jordan Horston was among those included.
On the 2022 Wooden Award Late Season Top 20, Horston makes her debut on the Wooden Watch. The 6-foot-2 junior guard from Columbus, Ohio, has emerged as the statistical and emotional leader of a UT squad that is ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll with an impressive 19-2 overall record and 8-1 mark in the SEC.
Horston is averaging 16.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over 18 games this season and has elevated her play even further in league contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.