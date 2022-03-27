Nailing down the ninth inning, Redmond Walsh struck out the side with the tying and winning runs on base to conclude a series sweep for No. 1/5 Tennessee, 4-3, over No. 1/1 Ole Miss.
Coming off his best start of the season last weekend against South Carolina, freshman right hander Drew Beam was spectacular once again on Sunday against the Rebels. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native tied a career high with six strikeouts and allowed one run on just three hits in 7.1 innings to earn the win and improve to 5-0 on the year.
Jordan Beck led the Vols with three hits, while also scoring a run. Seth Stephenson also had three hits and scored a run on the afternoon. Drew Gilbert capped his impressive weekend with a triple, a run scored and two RBIs.
