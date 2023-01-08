Chris Mintz is familiar with the Robbinsville Black Knights, having faced them during his previous stop at Cherokee High School in North Carolina.
“Tough, scrappy bunch,” he recalled. “It’s usually a really solid program.”
The Black Knights proved as much in the first half on Friday, leading Mintz’s Cocke County team 29-20 at the break.
“The first half, we stunk it up and had 14 turnovers and shot under 20%,” summarized Mintz. “Paige (Niethammer) and Blake (Clevenger) weren’t going yet.”
So, in the locker room during the break, Mintz had a simple message: relax, believe in yourselves and play basketball.
“You don’t have to yell at them too much because they know what they need to do,” he said.
The message clicked.
Then, Niethammer and Clevenger came out firing — and so did the CCHS defense — in a 63-48 win.
Niethammer finished the night with 30 points and 11 boards, as well as four steals and four blocks.
Clevenger added 17 points with six rebounds and three steals.
Defensively, Cocke County was led by Adisen McNealy, who scored seven points, notched five steals and held the Black Knights’ point guard to two points in the second half after the scored 12 in the first one.
“Adisen was huge for us in the second half,” said Mintz. “She got her hands in a bunch of balls and got us in transition.”
When asked whether this was McNealy’s best defensive game of the year, Mintz was succinct in his answer: “Oh yeah, by far.”
CCHS will look to carry that effort into Monday night’s showdown with Morristown East.
Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at CCHS.
