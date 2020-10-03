ROGERSVILLE—Two years ago the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks had to grind out a win at Cherokee, which boosted its chances of making the playoffs.
It didn’t come quite as difficult on Friday night, but Cocke County has again put itself in that position with a much-needed victory over the Chiefs.
The Fighting Cocks picked up their first Region 1-5A win of the Scotty Dykes era in dominating fashion on Friday, topping Cherokee 34-6.
“We’ve been working hard towards a region win,” Dykes said. “Now we want to take this win and carry some momentum. Our kids are excited about the road ahead. It’s now in our control whether we make the postseason or not.”
Cocke County (2-4, 1-1 Region 1-5A) out-gained the Cherokee (1-6, 0-3 Region 1-5A) 177 yards to 137 for the Chiefs. The CCHS defense held the Chiefs to just 25 yards in the first half.
CCHS also came away with three turnovers, all of which were interceptions. The unit also came away with its first score of the season in the form of a John Norton pick-six late in the third quarter.
“That was the biggest difference in the game, in my opinion,” Dykes said. “We constantly talk to our guys about the importance to be on the positive side of the turnover battle. Forcing them to three turnovers while not giving up any was the key to the game.”
Norton finished the night with a pair of interceptions. He also led the defense in tackles with six.
The Big Red held serve at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball on Friday, which played a large factor in their victory. While the defense limited the Chiefs to just 47 yards rushing, the offense plowed its way down the field for 116 yards on the ground, led by Cameron McClain’s 52 yards and one touchdown outing.
“Very encouraging to see our run game take control, tonight,” Dykes said. “I think our offense is maturing, and that’s benefitting our young quarterback. I thought that helped benefit our passing game.”
Cocke County made gains through the air, as well, but had a chance for an even bigger night passing the ball.
Drops were an issue throughout the night, although receivers showed progress in getting separation on defenders deep in the secondary.
“We’ll definitely work on catching a lot of balls in practice this week,” Dykes said. “Too many plays with dropped passes tonight. We also weren’t able to get the ball to some of the guys we’d hoped to, tonight. So work to do in that regard.”
Sophomore quarterback Baylor Baxter still finished the night completing 5-of-16 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He also made gains on the ground with 27 yards rushing and a pair of scores.
Cocke County converted a fourth down on its first drive, but quickly got behind the chains. Faced with a third and long, Baxter connected with Jesse Sauceman for a six yard gain, but a fumble allowed McClain to scoop and score from 52 yards out to get the Big Red on the board first.
The Fighting Cocks’ defense kept Cherokee stymied until its third drive of the night.
Cherokee was able to cross midfield, but CCHS came up with a stop shortly after on a fourth-and-inches play that swung momentum back in its favor.
Going with a heavy dose of the ground game, Cocke County rushed the ball six times for all 51 yards before Baxter carried the ball across from two yards out for the second score of the night, putting the Fighting Cocks ahead 13-0 with 6:06 left in the first half.
Cocke County had another drive stall out deep in Cherokee territory, but the defense was able to get the ball back with a fourth-down stop at the Chiefs’ 41 yard-line.
Going to the air, Baxter found Keaston Jackson for a 34-yard score with 17 seconds left in the first half, giving the Fighting Cocks a 20-0 lead at the half.
Cherokee took the second-half kickoff and drove the field by getting the ball out to players in space on wide receiver screens.
After getting deep into CCHS territory, the Chiefs’ drive stalled out due to penalties as they faced third-and-goal from the Fighting Cocks’ 13 yard-line. Cherokee still cashed in on its most sustained offensive possession of the night, as Micah Jones connected with Matt Newton in the back of the end zone, ending Cherokee’s five-game scoreless streak.
Cocke County was rendered without a first down on its ensuing drive, as the Chiefs went back to work with their short passing game.
CCHS defensive backs got wise to the game plan, though, as John Norton stepped in front of another pass to the boundary, taking a pick-six back 58 yards for a Fighting Cocks’ score.
Norton’s play gave the Big Red their biggest lead of the night, 27-6 with 2:25 left in the third quarter.
Cherokee attempted to catch the CCHS defense off guard with a wide receiver pass on the ensuing drive, but Norton read that play to perfection, too. He came up with his second pick of the night, giving the Fighting Cocks possession deep in Cherokee territory just moments after a score.
Cocke County took advantage, cashing in with a three-yard touchdown run by Baxter on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 34-6.
The Fighting Cocks will remain in region play next week, as they return home to host Tennessee High on Friday. That game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kick at Larry Williams Stadium.
