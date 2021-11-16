The Parrottsville Parrotts Pee Wee team put their talents on full display Saturday afternoon as they dominated in the English Mountain Conference Division 1A title game.
The Parrotts defeated the Grainger County Grizzlies by a score of 32-0 to become Super Bowl champs.
Perfect games are rarely played, but the Parrotts came closer than most as they excelled on both sides of the ball. The offensive line played particularly well and opened up many lanes for the team’s quick running backs.
The defense swarmed to the ball offering little room for the Grizzlies to maneuver. Special teams play was also crucial as the Parrotts managed to convert on multiple onside kick attempts.
