Andy Chrisman experienced a soaked and sentimental Saturday at North Greene High School.
After the Fighting Cocks’ 9-4 win over the Huskies, Chrisman found himself running away from a would-be water cooler bath — and then he was doused, anyway.
The celebration was warranted, as CCHS had just earned the 100th win of Chrisman’s tenure as the Cocke County baseball coach.
“They mostly missed,” said Chrisman with a grin. “They got more of my leg than anything else. But I didn’t really know what to expect. I didn’t know if they would know. But to see them celebrate was cool. It was more fun in the moment than I expected it to be.”
Following the brief shower, Chrisman posed for a picture with his staff members — Keith Jones, Josh Ellis and Jarrett Ramsey — as well as his college roommate and teammate, Brett Seybert.
Smiling alongside each person was especially unique for Chrisman, who played under Jones at Jefferson County and coached Ramsey and Ellison during earlier seasons at Cocke County.
“That made it even cooler,” said Chrisman. “In our program, we say you don’t graduate from family. We really accept that as a brotherhood. It’s really cool.“
It was a fitting way to mark a milestone in Chrisman’s baseball journey — one that began with a 16-year-old Chrisman fitting the mold for this career, but one whose ties to Cocke County extend even further, too.
A look back at Andrew Chrisman V
Chrisman, 37, is the sixth generation in his family to hold a name that goes back to 1820.
The fifth generation — his father, Andrew Chrisman V — provided one reason for why the CCHS coach has stayed at Cocke County long enough to reach the triple-digit win mark.
When the elder Chrisman was in high school, he moved to Newport with his mother.
Then he starred at Cocke County, where he was honored with the retirement of his jersey number — 44 — and where his picture still hangs today as an All-State football selection in 1976.
“My dad did play here,” said Chrisman, who noted that both his parents are Cocke County graduates. “He was an All-American in football and then was also offered a deal with the Tigers out of high school in baseball.”
While playing for Cocke County, Chrisman’s dad suited up for another connection to the current CCHS baseball coach: his cousin, Dale Chrisman, who was inducted into the Morristown West Hall of Fame in 2018.
Multiple family ties to CCHS make Chrisman proud, as he carries a name that has lasted through generations.
But it is that connection to his dad that brings sentimentality every time Chrisman walks in the gym now — this time with the seventh Andrew Chrisman alongside him.
“It is really neat to walk past Dad’s picture and, when we bring our kids up here, to point out Grandaddy to them,” he said. “That definitely makes it special.”
Seeing the potential
That link explains why Chrisman has remained here for 15 seasons in total, 13 as head coach, despite being tempted with other opportunities along the way.
“Without the connection to my dad, I mean, I would have been interested because I was 25 and it was a head coaching opportunity,” said Chrisman of the initial chance to coach in Newport. “But I don’t know that I would have stayed and passed up other opportunities like I have.
“This is home to me now. Even though I played for the Jefferson County Patriots, the Fighting Cock red is what’s in my blood now.”
Despite the blood relation, Chrisman did mention that his family’s lineage was not the only aspect that brought him to CCHS in the first place.
His infatuation also started with a summer league team when he was 16 — right around the same time that Jones saw that Chrisman was headed toward a career in coaching.
“(Jones) was the head coach, and we had 10 guys from Jeff County, one from West and four from Cocke County,” explained Chrisman. “Their senior year wound up being the school record for wins, and those guys — Matt Miller, Kent Hogan, Steven Trentham and Jonathan Moyers — were ones I grew up playing against. They were really good.
“So my first impressions of Cocke County baseball were always positive because of my dad and then those guys. The potential of what this place could be has always intrigued me.”
As fascinated with Cocke County as he became, though, Chrisman also fell in love with the game in general — enough to soak up everything he could from different coaches through his playing career.
‘You just know’
When he was a teenager, Chrisman figured out that he wanted to get into coaching.
But Jones could see that for himself, too.
“Some people, you just know,” summarized Jones of Chrisman’s career. “You can see they’re baseball guys through and through, and their career won’t be the end of their story. He has a heart for the game and for kids.”
That heart led Chrisman to start coaching at 18, when he led his brother’s summer league team.
He kept coming back during summers between semesters spent playing for Milligan University in Elizabethton, and he gleaned all he could from his coaches there as well.
After graduation, Chrisman ventured to Cocke County for one season before accepting an assistant coaching job at Science Hill.
He stayed for all of one year, then came back to Cocke County after receiving a call: Larry Williams to know if Chrisman would be the head coach in-waiting.
Finally, after a 2010 spring spent learning under David Crawford, it was time for Chrisman to prepare for his own time as a head coach — a career for which he may have always been destined.
“Dad went into coaching before going into life insurance,” Chrisman explained. “My cousin Dale, like I said, was a head coach here and at West. Cousin Rusty James was an assistant at Jeff County football. All of them influenced me wanting to be a coach.”
But the ultimate influence? That came under Jones, David Holland and Danny Clark, who is now the minor league pitching coordinator for the Texas Rangers.
“(That) sealed the deal on what I wanted to do,” said Chrisman, who so admired those three coaches that he dedicated his doctorate dissertation to them. “To have Coach Jones sharing the dugout with me now and for the 100th win was very special.
“Also, Casey Kelley was the AD who hired me, and Manney Moore has been a big supporter of our program. I’ve been very fortunate to have some great mentors.”
13 years of ‘winners’
Such mentorship allowed Chrisman the background he needed to confidently take the reins at Cocke County in the spring of 2011.
Since then, he has brought stability to a program that had a revolving door of coaches before he arrived — eight different coaches in eight straight seasons.
Chrisman admitted that the Fighting Cocks have not won as much as he would like since he has been here, though that is not the main goal of the program.
“We put more of our focus on building winners,” he said. “I’d rather build 500 men of character than 500 wins. And I feel like we’ve already reached the 100 men of character thing.”
Still, after all his career has brought, Chrisman said that the 100th win did feel good — even if it did come with a cold, wet right leg in the moments afterward.
“(Chrisman) is very humble about it, and he realizes we don’t swing a bat, field a ground ball or throw a single pitch,” summarized Jones. “It’s all about the people we have come through the program. And what I like about it the most is that he’s trying to make these guys better people.
“We want to see them become better husbands and fathers and prepare them for life after baseball, and he has a heart to do that. He’s paid his dues here. So to see him get that win was really cool.”
“To reach 100 wins was special,” Chrisman added. “It was neat to do it the other night.”
