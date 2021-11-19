NEWPORT—The Cocke County High School Lady Red basketball team kicked off the 2021-22 season Tuesday evening taking on the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers. CCHS outplayed the Lady Tigers in all facets of the game on their way to a 70-32 victory.
It was a dominant performance by the Lady Red from the opening tip-off. The team put on a defensive clinic in front of the home crowd creating turnover after turnover.
The intense pressure kept the Lady Tigers out of sorts all evening long. Offensively, the Lady Red stuffed the stat sheet with nine players recording baskets in the game.
They were able to create multiple fast break opportunities that led to early buckets by leading scorer and senior, Camryn Halcomb.
Backing Halcomb’s early baskets was her fellow senior and backcourt mate, Sydney Clevenger. Clevenger knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to ignite the crowd and Lady Red bench. She followed that with a made bucket under the basket and another three.
“We felt the crowd tonight and they were into the game very early on,” said Chris Mintz, Lady Red head coach.
“We played hard on defense and created turnovers that led to a lot of offense. I thought that made a big difference to start the game.”
Cocke County held a 22-4 lead after the first period of play. They continued the onslaught in the second quarter snuffing out any potential runs the Lady Tigers tried to make.
The Lady Red took a 39-15 lead into the half. Much of the same occurred going into the second half as CCHS turned the screws even tighter on defense. They held the Lady Tigers to only two points in the third period.
Paige Niethammer made her presence felt in the paint during the quarter. The junior scored eight of her 12 points in the third alone. Halcomb, Adisen McNealy and Gracie Gregg chipped in points to drive the Lady Red’s lead to 40 by the end of the period.
Mintz was proud of the way his team shot the ball throughout the game. He said the defensive pressure was key to creating open shots on the other end of the floor.
“When we’re in transition and can get some steals and some open shots, we can shoot the ball really well. It’s the reason we play the way that we do. We like to give our players the opportunity to get out and shoot, and they shot really well tonight.”
With the game firmly in hand, Mintz was able to bring in several of his team’s younger players to start the fourth quarter.
Just as the Lady Tigers started to make a small run, the Lady Red stepped up their defense once again to squash the momentum.
McNealy knocked down two big 3-pointers in the quarter, and sophomore Halle Kitchen added another scoring five total in the period.
Mintz was pleased with the opportunity to get his freshmen their first real experience on the high school court.
“We got a lot of girls into the game and our second team was able to get a lot of reps,” Mintz said.
“We’re still trying to build our bench behind our strong starting five. We hope that when they come into the game it’s just as easy for them as our first group. Some freshmen got in tonight to play in their first high school game which was pretty cool.”
The Lady Red will return to action today as they take on Rabun Gap. The Lady Eagles will be traveling from Georgia to meet the Lady Red on their home court.
Game time has been set for 3 p.m.
CCHS (70): Camryn Halcomb 15, Sydney Clevenger 14, Paige Niethammer 12, Adisen McNealy 11, Gracie Gregg 6, Halle Kitchen 6, Destiny Reese 3, Kirsten Moore 2, Jaylen Cofield 1.
Pigeon Forge (32): Paeton Whaley 8, Coral Powell 6, Kenzi Fleming 5, Hagen Kirkpatrick 4, Halle Hensley 4, Emily Bowers 3, Lauren Moncier 2.
