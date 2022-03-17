Using hot shooting from start to finish, No. 3 seed Tennessee cruised by No. 14 seed Longwood Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 88-56, to advance to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.
Tennessee shot a season-high 60 percent from the field on Thursday (33-for-55), including 58 percent on 3-pointers (14-for-24). The performance set a program record for field-goal percentage in an NCAA Tournament game.
Santiago Vescovi was one of five double-figure scorers for Tennessee, pouring in a team-high 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. Vescovi also had a team-high seven assists and a team-high-tying four steals.
Vescovi's six made 3-pointers tied for the most ever by a Vol in an NCAA Tournament game. Vescovi also set the Tennessee program record for best 3-point percentage in an NCAA Tournament game (.750).
