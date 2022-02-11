NEWPORT—The Lady Red basketball team notched win number 21 Thursday evening after a hard fought battle with the Lady Highlanders of Gatlinburg-Pittman.
CCHS, 21-4 on the year, squeaked out the 65-62 win behind the play of Paige Niethammer and Camryn Halcomb. The two combined for 38 points in the contest with Niethammer dropping 20 to lead all scorers.
It was a tight battle throughout the game with the Lady Highlanders taking the early advantage at 15-14 after one quarter play. Halcomb scored seven of the first 14 points posted by the Lady Red. It was a tough first quarter for Niethammer who would only manage two free throws.
She found her groove in the second quarter as the Lady Red started to feed her the ball in the post. Niethammer would score 12 points for the Lady Red in the period just as things started clicking on offense.
Halcomb added six in the frame and Sydney Clevenger hit her first three of the game to help the Lady Red post 24 for the quarter. Having seen the momentum shift, the Lady Highlanders chipped away slowly before the half at the free throw line. The Lady Red were back in the drives seat at the half, up 38-29.
Coming out of the half the Lady Highlanders turned to Maddy Newman for production on offense. She would respond by ripping 12 points in a 19-point frame for GP.
The Lady Red continued to play their brand of basketball undeterred by Newman’s instant offense. Jaylen Cofield picked up the scoring mantle for CCHS in the third hitting contested shots in the paint. Gracie Gregg, who was coming off a huge game in the Lady Red win over Greeneville, added four points in the third to keep things even scoring wise.
Cocke County would take a 55-48 lead into the fourth quarter. Threes would start to fall for the Lady Highlanders in the fourth to put a brief scare into the Lady Red.
The game was won at the free throw line during the home stretch. CCHS would go 8-for-8 from the line to close out the victory. Cofield closed out a big second half by hitting all six of her free throw opportunities.
Jefferson County paid a visit to the Lady Red on Friday for the last non-district game of the season. Cocke County defeated the Lady Patriots 47-43 during their first matchup of the season.
The Lady Red will close out the season with a final home game on Monday, February 14, when they welcome the top ranked Grainger Lady Grizzlies to Newport. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.
COCKE COUNTY (65): Paige Niethammer 20, Camryn Halcomb 18, Jaylen Cofield 11, Sydney Clevenger 9, Gracie Gregg 7.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (62): Maddy Newman 18, Lily Stinnett 17, Leah Stinnett 10, Shilah Whaley 7, Molly McCarter 5, Graycee Valentine 3, Kailey Smith 2.
