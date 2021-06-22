Few players have had the ascension that Cosby High’s Riley Galler had over the last two years.
His progression over the final two years of his high school basketball career with the Eagles directly led him to an opportunity to play at the next level, as the big man put pen to paper to sign with Goucher College before wrapping up his senior year on The Hill.
“I’m very proud of Riley and what he’s been able to accomplish,” Cosby head coach Kurt Brooks said. “I can’t say enough about him. My first year at Cosby was also his first year, so I’ve got to see him grow over the four years.
“He was always tall, but he’s grown a lot both mentally and physically since he got here.”
