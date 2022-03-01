ELIZABETHTON—The final 30 seconds of the Cocke County and Elizabethton game were the most important as the Cyclones managed to hold off a hard charging Fighting Cocks team to earn a 63-60 win.
Cocke County’s Baylor Baxter drilled a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in the game to bring his team within one point. Bryson Rollins would throw a nearly full court pass on the inbound play to a streaking Jake Roberts whose layup put the Cyclones up for good.
It was a dog fight most of the game with Cocke County struggling against the sizable front line of the Elizabethton. The Fighting Cocks would manage to tie the game at 34 midway through the third quarter after Elizabethton committed their thirteenth turnover of the game.
Cocke County would remain within arms length of the Cyclones with the lead never growing to more that five. Brazen Stewart’s fifth point on the night knotted the game once again at 54 with 2:10 left in the contest.
The teams continued to trade baskets for the final two minutes. Cocke County was plagued by long inbound passes all night, which resulted in easy baskets for the Cyclones. Elizabethton also pulled down more rebounds in the contest, especially off of missed free throw attempts. Even with the numbers advantage, the Cyclones managed to secure board after board on missed shots.
A short burst from Elizabethton garnered them the 60-55 lead with under 25 seconds left to play.
Jordan Woods last basket of the night came with 14 seconds left in the game. He was found on a back door cut for an easy layup. Forced to foul, CCHS sent Roberts to the line who connected on one of two free throws.
Baxter’s three on the ensuing possession would be the final basket of the 2021-22 season for the Fighting Cocks. They finished the year with a 14-16 record and went 4-4 in 2A-District 3.
Several Big Red starters were honored for their performance in the Twin Lakes Conference this season. Freshman Kyler Hayes and Baxter were named to the All-Conference team, while Brazen Stewart and Jordan Woods receive Honorable Mention.
Cocke County will return a large portion of its team as several from this year’s freshman class look to make a jump in their second season. The Fighting Cocks will lose senior starter Jordan Woods and role player Cayden Fisher who provided valuable minutes in the post.
COCKE COUNTY (60): Baylor Baxter 21, Kyler Hayes 16, Jordan Woods 5, Brazen Stewart 5, Lakkin France 5, Major Woods 4, Zeke Ramos 2, Colin Askew 2.
