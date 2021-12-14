PARROTTSVILLE 63, DEL RIO 48 (GIRLS)
The Parrottsville Lady Parrotts continued their dominance in elementary play Monday evening as they topped the Lady Trojans of Del Rio, 63-48.
An impressive first quarter saw the Lady Parrotts score 29 points on the home court of the Lady Trojans. They followed that up with 14 points in the second quarter thanks to 3-pointers by Brookelyn and Blakelyn Clevenger.
Parrottsville’s defense played shutout ball keeping Del Rio off the scoreboard until the half. The Lady Parrotts were on cruise control with a 43-0 lead.
The Lady Trojans mounted a furious comeback in the second half. MaKaylee Hall kicked things off with 10 points in the third quarter. Four other Lady Trojans recorded baskets in their 22 point period. The Lady Trojans controlled the fourth quarter as well. They scored 26 points and were led in the quarter by Daisy Burchfield with 12. Del Rio fell short in their comeback bid as they ran out of time on the clock.
PARROTTSVILLE (63): Cee Gee McNealy 12, Brookelyn Clevenger 10, Blakelyn Clevenger 10, Kate Kickliter 10, Mallory Nease 7, Hailee Hartsell 6, Kadence Watson 5, Javin Cambell 3.
DEL RIO (48): Daisy Burchfield 16, McKaylee Hall 14, Zoe Jones 6, Ella Woods 4, Delilah Burchfield 4, Cheyenne Kear 2, Payton Mathes 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 74, DEL RIO 17
Parrottsville put on quite the offensive display Monday evening as they traveled to Del Rio to take on the Trojans. A 31 points first quarter flung the flood gates wide open as the Parrotts defeated the Trojans, 74-17.
Colton Sane and Waylon Fox led the way for the Parrotts scoring 10 points each. The Parrotts recorded double digits in each period of play. All 12 members of the team recorded baskets in the one-sided game.
Del Rio struggled to find offense through the first two quarters of play and could only muster two points before the half.
Eli Sprouse did all he could for his team scoring six points in the contest. Del Rio found minor success in the third and fourth quarters where they scored seven and eight points respectively.
PARROTTSVILLE (74): Colton Sane 10, Waylon Fox 10, Dylan Fox 9, Devon Caldwell 7, Daniel Price 7, Logan Bowlin 7, Vincent Steinbacher 6, Madden Hamilton 4, Nate Mason 4, Jackson Watts 4, John Dillon Ramsey 4, Eli Roberts 2.
DEL RIO (17): Eli Sprouse 6, Colby Pierce 3, Jayden Rogers 3, Kade Strickland 3, Zayden Gunter 1, Bentlee Jones 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 33, NORTHWEST 20 (GIRLS)
The Lady Bears posted a big win at home over the visiting Lady Patriots of Northwest. Alyssa Sussalla led the game with 13 for the Lady Bears, while Brionna Moll and Karen Gonzalez each scored six for the Lady Patriots.
The Lady Patriots were able to keep pace with Smoky Mountain for most of the game, but the second quarter was the one that got out of hand, as the Lady Bears posted 10 while holding Northwest to a mere 3 points. Each of the other three quarters carried a margin of three or fewer points, but the Lady Bears outscored the Lady Patriots in all four to earn the victory at home.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (33): Alyssa Sussalla 13, Azariah Spurgeon 10, Mattie Rush 3, Kassie Davis 2, Jacey Ball 2, Lily Rich 2, Piper Whaley 1.
NORTHWEST (20): Brionna Moll 6, Karen Gonzalez 6, Sarah Frazier 4, Jaden Moll 4.
NORTHWEST 52, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 23 (BOYS)
The Patriots went on the road to Smoky Mountain on Monday and they brought back a huge win. Benito Torres scored a game-high 19 points for the Patriots, while Christian Walsh led the Bears with 11.
The Patriots took hold of the game early with a 17-7 first quarter, and they never surrendered control. The Bears went into the locker room trailing 30-13, and no amount of halftime adjustments could bring it back. The Patriots scored 22 more points in the second half to secure a big win on the road.
NORTHWEST (52): Benito Torres 19, Donovan Campos-Nuci 14, Tyson Sutton 9, Zander Hale 8, Akillies Meyers 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (23): Christian Walsh 11, Daniel Reece 5, Tucker Whaley 4, Wesley Ledford 2, Ezra Spurgeon 1.
