COSBY—For four years Cosby’s Trey Johnson has put together a legacy that’s sure to stand the test of time amongst the greats to come through the Eagles’ Nest.
Now that he’s about to start all over, he’s looking to leave another mark at his next stop.
Johnson signed with nearby Roane State Community College just before crossing the stage at graduation at Cosby High School. He’s signature makes him the second Cosby graduate this cycle to join the small school in Harriman, as well as the second from the Eagles’ program to join the Raiders’ roster in the last three years.
“I felt like (Roane State) was the place best for me,” Johnson said. “I had a lot of schools reach out to me, but Roane State was the one I really wanted to go to. I feel like I can go there for two years and transfer to a bigger school to continue my career.”
Fellow senior Bralyn McGaha signed with the women’s program at RSCC earlier in the year. Johnson will join fellow alum Austin McKeehan on the Raiders’ roster upon his arrival to campus.
“Austin being there was a big factor,” Johnson said. “Knowing someone I played in high school with would be down there will definitely make me more comfortable while I’m there.
“We’re already close, so I think it’s only going to better my experience at the next level and I’m excited to play with him again.”
Johnson and McKeehan played on the same Cosby team that broke a 13-year drought for the Eagles. The duo helped power the program back to the TSSAA Class A State Tournament for the first time since 2006. That year marked McKeehan’s final year as an Eagle, while Johnson was still an underclassmen starter on The Hill.
Now, joining together once more the Cosby duo will have a chance to recreate some of that same success they each enjoyed during their in blue and white.
“It’s cool for me to look at from the outside, but I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like for Trey and Austin to get to play together again,” Cosby head coach Kurt Brooks said. “That rarely happens. You can have multiple guys from one team go to college, but to go to the same college is very rare.”
Johnson’s signing came as the second of Cosby’s 2021 senior class to earn an opportunity at the next level.
Fellow graduate Riley Galler also signed to go out of state at Goucher College in Maryland, marking the second player to earn such an opportunity since Brooks took over the program.
“It’s bittersweet to see our guys off,” Brooks said. “I’d like to keep them here as long as I could, obviously, but life goes on for everyone. It’s a sweet moment for me to see two guys that were freshmen when I came here be able to go on and earn this opportunity. I’m extremely proud of both of them.”
Johnson’s opportunity to play at the next level comes as little surprise to those that have had the chance to watch him. Still, the moment was a dream come true for the kid born and raised in the Cosby hills.
In his senior season the versatile guard was a walking highlight reel.
He finished the year averaging 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game, which helped earn him a second consecutive All-State plaudit from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA), made him the program’s first ever Mr. Basketball finalist.
“I can’t explain how much growth I’ve seen out of him over the last four years,” Brooks said. “There were flashes of potential in his sophomore year, but by his junior year you could tell he was going to be a kid to get a shot at the next level.
“There were times you could see he had that killer instinct last year. He stepped it up physically, mentally and athletically, and you could see the big step he took between his sophomore and junior seasons.”
He also led the Eagles to their second state tournament appearance in three years where he, along with fellow seniors Hunter Workman and Riley Galler, were a part of both trips to the premier event in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
As a junior, Johnson joined Cosby’s elite by becoming a 1,000-point scorer. That season helped propel him to his first All-State accolade by the TSWA. He was one of three 1,000-point scorers on the Eagles’ roster during the 2019-20 campaign.
Still, he was the team’s leading scorer as a junior, and doubled-down as the highest point-getter as a senior.
Johnson broke the single-game scoring record at Cosby with a 60-point effort in just three quarters of play. The previous record was 49 points, held by Eric Coggins.
“My time at Cosby is hard to put into words,” Johnson said. “My coaches and teammates over the last four years have done so much to help get me to this point. I can’t say enough about the Cosby community, either. They’ve all treated me like family. It’s going to be hard to leave this place.”
While Johnson is set for a fresh start at Roane State, so is the men’s basketball program.
Alan Holt, who was an assistant a year ago, was promoted to head coach over the offseason after the departure of former coach Randy Nesbit. Although Holt has been with the program since 2015, the 2021-22 campaign will mark his first as the program’s leader.
The Raiders are coming off a 9-9 season that ended in the NJCCA Appalachian District Tournament semifinals.
In the midst of putting together his first recruiting class, Holt happened upon Johnson and sought him out as a centerpiece to his inaugural class.
Now, another one of Cosby’s stars will have a chance to prove himself at the next level.
“He’s got to hang on to that competitive mindset,” Brooks said. “Obviously he was one of our best players here, but he’s not going to walk in as the best player at Roane State. He can certainly work towards that, though. You’ve got to earn what you get because you’re starting all over when you get to the next level.”
