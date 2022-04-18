Top-ranked Tennessee hosts Bellarmine for its lone home game this week on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch between the Vols and Knights is set for 6:30 p.m.
The Vols are coming off another series win last weekend, taking two of three games from No. 24 Alabama after dropping the series opener on Friday night.
Tuesday will mark the first-ever meeting between Tennessee and Bellarmine, who is in the midst of its second season of Division I competition after transitioning from Division II following the 2020 season.
