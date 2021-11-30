The Titans (8-4) finally get to rest and heal up some of the many injured players for a stretch run to finish the season. Tennessee has used 86 different players this season, most by an NFL team since at least 1993 and topping the mark of 84 first set by Miami in 2019. They’ve also started 49 different players.
Currently, 17 Titans are on injured reserve, and coach Mike Vrabel had 16 on his injury report with five ruled out before flying to New England for Sunday’s 36-13 loss to the Patriots. Combine those groups, 10 have started games this season.
The injuries finally have taken a toll on the field with the Titans losing two straight and falling from the top spot in the AFC to third. The Titans still have a two-game lead plus the head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis (6-6) in the AFC South with five games remaining.
