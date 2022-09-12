TENN-PITT 1

Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) tackles Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) as he scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel isn't sure his team would have found a way a year ago to win a game where it fumbled twice and allowed a blocked punt. All in the second half. On the road. Against a program coming off a Power Five conference title.

It's not last season. The 24th-ranked Volunteers may be maturing in front of their coach's eyes. The latest proof came in a draining 34-27 overtime victory over No. 17 Pitt on Saturday, a four-hour physical and emotional marathon that ended with Tennessee spilling onto the field in a mixture of joy and relief.

