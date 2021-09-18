After a rough start to the 2021 season, the Cosby High School Eagles are looking forward to an off week.
At the beginning of the year, 10th-year head coach Kevin Hall was optimistic about his young team. While his optimism remains high with the bulk of the team’s region slate still remaining, the week of serves as an opportunity to reflect and regather.
“The reason why we scheduled all of those scrimmages and 7-on-7’s was to get some of the guys some time on the field,” Hall said. “We’ve talked about it even in the preseason. Most of the players we have are playing football for the first time.
“We’re four games in and there’s still mistakes made that we’ve been teaching them to clean up those. Getting them mentally and physically prepared to play high school football has been the biggest task so far.”
Last week the Eagles (0-4) ventured over to Red Boiling Springs to face the Bulldogs. After a penalty that negated a touchdown to give them a 6-0 lead, the bad luck struck once more for Cosby as it was shutout, 20-0.
“With the off week, we’re going to watch a lot of film,” Hall said. “Going back to that first drive, I love the way we came out. Corey (Askew) fielded a kickoff to their 35 yard-line and the next play we scored but that penalty killed us.”
Tyler Turner danced around Bulldog defenders and found an open expressway to the end-zone, but unfortunately it was called back.
Turner is the leading rusher for the Eagles through four games. He has carried the ball 58 times for 273 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
“Tyler can not only beat you with his legs, but he has a solid arm as well, “Hall said. “He’s not afraid to throw the deep ball.”
Turner’s heroics came up short in a week three, 34-26 loss to Jellico at home. He racked up 180 yards while going 9-of-16 with a score through the air. He’s been a welcome sight to the program after losing three-year quarterback Hunter Workman, and has given the Eagles an athletic boost to start the year on an offense that lost several seniors a year ago.
Cosby has also benefitted from more dual-sport additions from the basketball team, which have played a key role on both sides of the ball.
Hayden Green, Nate Joyce, Corey Askew, and Slate Shropshire are just a few names that pop up on the stat sheet each week. Although they’re still learning and processing the game, their athleticism makes them impossible to keep off the field.
“Having those guys come over from basketball and play receiver, corner, and running back helps us tremendously,” Hall said. “You look at how Corey (Askew) has beefed up compared from last year to this year .It’s crazy to think that he’s a different ball player now.
“Slate (Shropshire) gives us the energy we need on both sides of the ball. If it’s not Slate, Nate (Joyce) is stepping up and taking that role.”
Last year’s team had roughly 16 to 20 players every week. This season, the sideline has grown to about 29 players, giving Cosby much needed depth to utilize.
“At the beginning of the year our biggest concern was depth,” Hall said. “Now we have about 20-something kids coming out and ready to play some football. We’ve got guys that are ready to learn and get out on the field and for some of the older guys, ready to lead a team.”
With the week off, Cosby looks to make adjustments and get their first win of 2021. They get back to the grid iron on Sept. 24 in a crucial Region 1-A battle with the Cloudland Highlanders. It’ll mark the team’s fourth road trip in their first five games, as they’ll boast a heavy home slate on the back-half of the schedule.
