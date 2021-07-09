NEWPORT—The Newport/Cocke County Rapids summer swim team posted a second-place effort in Tuesday’s three-team swim meet at the Newport Community Center.
The Emerald Youth Foundation, based out of Knoxville, Tenn., won Tuesday’s meet with a team score of 278. The hometown Rapids finished with a score of 229. The Smokin’ Salmon club, also based out of Knoxville, finished third with a team score of 79.
Although it wasn’t a victory for the team, the Rapids posted 17 event wins throughout the day, and 30 additional podium finishes.
NCC’s boys’ 13-14 year-old relay team of Eli Mathers, Gideon Vance, C.J. Vance and Nicholas Taylor had a perfect day with a pair of victories in the freestyle relay and medley relay events.
Team veteran Morgan Blazer also had a perfect day, finishing in the top spot in all four events she competed in. Blazer posted best times in the individual breast stroke, individual medley, back stroke and butterfly competitions.
Kaylee Cody added three wins for the Rapids in the 11-12 year-old girls’ division. Cody had top times in the individual medley, butterfly and breast stroke events. She also earned a second-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle.
Edna Lopez continued the girls momentum for the Rapids with victories in the back stroke and breast stroke events in the 13-14 year-old division. She also finished second in both the individual medley and the butterfly events.
Laura Mathers was victorious in the 15-and-over division’s girls’ freestlye. She followed that with three second-place finishes in the individual medley, breast stroke and butterfly events.
While relays were strong points for the Rapids on Tuesday, the boys’ also found success in individual events on the day.
Eli Mathers won all three of his individual events in the medley, freestyle and butterfly events in the 11-12 year-old division.
Conner Johnson picked up a win in the 11-12 year-old division’s back stroke competition, and posted three more podium finishes with a pair of second places in the butterfly and individual medley, as well as a third-place effort in the freestyle event.
Taylor Nicholas was victorious in the 13-14 year-old breast stroke event. He was also second in both the freestyle and back stroke events.
Both of the Rapids’ girls’ 8-and-under (Maddie Banks, Lucy Woodson, Evelyn Freeman and Sahily Lopez) and 9-10 year-old (Piper Gwynn, Lila Woodson, Sahily Lopez and Brie Fish) relay teams touted second-place finishes in Tuesday’s event.
Maddie Banks reined in a second place in the girls’ 8-and-under butterfly.
Kobe Cogdill was third in both the 11-12 year-old boys’ breast stroke and butterfly events. J.P. Onate was second in the 8-and-under boys’ back stroke.
Cayton Griffin earned podium spots in the 11-12 year-old boys’ back stroke and breast stroke events. He was third in the back stroke and second in the breast stroke.
Sahily Lopez had a pair podium finishes. She was third in the 8-and-under division’s breast stroke and second in the individual medley.
Maci McCallister had three third-place efforts on the day in the 13-14 year-old girls’ division’s breast stroke, freestyle and butterfly competitions.
C.J. Vance touted a second-place finish in the 13-14 year-old boys’ butterfly event. Gideon Vance added a third-place effort in the same division’s back stroke competition.
Lila Woodson had four podium finishes on the day with second-place finishes in the 9-10 year-old girls’ freestyle and butterfly events. She was third in the back stroke and breast stroke.
Seventeen members of the Rapids improved on times in Tuesday’s competition, which was their fourth of the season.
The team will be back in action over the weekend at the Smoky Mountain Invitational in Alcoa, Tenn. They’ll next be in competition at home on July 15 when they host a 6 p.m. event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.