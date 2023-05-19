COSBY — Levi Cooper could barely contain himself. So he didn’t.
After his team made multiple tackles for loss on Thursday afternoon, Cooper leaped onto the field, whooped and hollered with his players and celebrated a dominant defensive showing during the Eagles’ spring scrimmage against West Greene.
“I don’t like it, baby — I love it!” he yelled at one point.
It was an energetic way to wrap up two weeks of practice, as Cosby has officially capped its first spring of the Cooper era.
And considering this is a team that is replacing 16 seniors, several of whom were key contributors on offense, the Eagles’ offensive struggles were not too surprising.
But Cosby did show out defensively by racking up sacks and wreaking havoc in the Buffaloes’ backfield.
In short, CHS disrupted West Greene’s flow in a way Cooper had not seen since his first stint at Cosby 11 years ago — his first time as offensive coordinator before he came back for the same role last season.
“It was fun to see, man,” Cooper said. “Like I told the guys, we had a really good defense here in 2012 — they gave up 13 points a game. When we cut film on them, it was almost like there were 12, 13, 14 guys on the field.
“That’s very reminiscent of how it felt (Thursday). It was great to see the kids flying around to the football.”
They did on offense too, though that version of flying came after multiple turnovers — one of which was a West Greene interception returned for a touchdown.
“Offensively, it was a bit frustrating,” Cooper said. “But we’re going to be okay. We’re replacing a lot of pieces. Two different quarterbacks, a back that was an All-State candidate, an All-State receiver and a couple more guys that are hard to replace. So we’ve got a bunch of new faces out there, and it’s going to take time to click.
“But I’ve seen plenty of good things. We just need to learn where we’ve got to throw the football, where to sit down on routes, things like that. Obviously we’ve got work to do, but I’m excited about where we’re at.”
Karson Manning took several snaps under center, with Cyler Davis taking the majority of reps at tailback.
Devonte Wigfall made a couple of impressive catches downfield, though one was negated due to an offensive pass interference call, and Chase Joyce took over under center when Manning was sidelined with what appeared to be a minor shoulder injury.
Defensively, Davis came through again, as did a couple of newcomers in Isaiah Russell and Braxton Kyker.
Russell made one of the plays that sparked Cooper’s intensity, dragging one Buffalo down in the backfield before he flexed in celebration.
“It was awesome,” Cooper said. “Isaiah has never played football, he was in my second block wellness class. He comes in at 6-2, 180, and I said, ‘What do you play?’ He’s like, ‘Nothing.’ And I said, ‘Nah, you’re playing football.’
“So we got him out here, and he and his mom were real nervous. Got some wide receiver reps, made a couple big hits. We’re excited to have those guys out here. They’ve brought more athleticism and bodies that we really need.”
Cosby’s Sam Austin also recovered a fumble, as he exchanged slaps with teammates after the play.
The Eagles struggled through the second portion of the scrimmage, as the two-way players had trouble keeping up with a West Greene team that added a couple of late scores.
“The big thing for us now is that we did a really good job competing there for the first half, and just ran out of gas,” said Cooper. “When you get to this level of football, a bunch of guys have to play both ways, and that’s just part of it. Everybody else has to do it too.
“We’ve got to be in better shape than we’re in right now, and we’re in better shape than we were this time last year. But we’ve got to continue to improve in that aspect.”
And that is where some of those newcomers can step in, not to mention the 20 freshmen — approximately so, at least — who are set to arrive when summer workouts start.
“We’ve got a chance to have over 50 kids again. which in single-A football is amazing,” said Cooper.
Another key to sustained energy will be Dearco Nolan, Cosby’s strength coach and defensive line coach.
Nolan roamed the sidelines with his colleagues Thursday, though perhaps it was defensive coordinator Darius Collins who best matched Cooper’s juice throughout the afternoon.
The energy stemmed from their excitement, certainly, but Cooper did admit to some nerves leading into his unofficial debut coaching the program for which he was a quarterback not too long ago.
“I hasn’t even really thought about it with all the AD stuff and our softball team doing what they’re doing and just the grind of spring practice and all this,” he said. “(Wednesday) night I was getting my stuff together, and my wife said, ‘Are you excited for your debut tomorrow?’ And I said, ‘Oh man, it is. I hadn’t even thought about it until you brought it up — now you’re going to make me nervous.
“I had a hard time sleeping last night even though it’s for a scrimmage, and I probably wouldn’t have even thought about it if she hadn’t brought it up. I’m here at home, I’m excited to be here and have an impact on the program I grew up in and played in. So I’m excited about where we’re going to see what we can do up here.”
As he broke things down with the team and walked off the field, Cooper veered toward his sons — both of them still in their baseball uniforms from games earlier that day.
He tossed a quick touchdown pass to his oldest, Henley — a fitting nod to Cooper’s days as the Eagles’ starting QB — and went to carry drinks for a postgame barbecue and parent meeting.
Among the after-scrimmage festivities, though, Cooper did have one more stop to make: the training room.
He had celebrated a little too hard earlier, the excitement from his team’s defensive effort ultimately causing a bit of postgame pain for the first-year Cosby coach.
“Think I pulled the hammy a little bit,” said Cooper with a grin, the injury obviously well worth it given what he saw on the field. “I’ll have to go in and get some treatment in a little bit, let the players take care of their bumps and bruises first. I can tough it out.”
