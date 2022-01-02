The Tennessee Titans are dancing as back-to-back AFC South champs in a season when they lost the NFL's leading rusher at Halloween and have used 88 players — most ever in a non-strike season for the NFL.
Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes as the Tennessee Titans clinched their second straight division title Sunday, snapping the Miami Dolphins' seven-game winning streak with a 34-3 win.
“Winning takes care of everything,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “That’s what I learned a long time ago in athletics. Winning takes care of everything.”
The Titans (11-5) won their second straight overall and third in four games to clinch their first back-to-back division titles since the start of the AFL when this franchise was the Houston Oilers and won three straight Eastern Division championships.
