NEWPORT—The Fighting Cocks had a game they would soon like to forget on Wednesday as they fell to the Clinton Dragons by a final score of 91-57.
The Dragons, one of the top teams in the state, showed why they are deserving of such a ranking from the opening tip. CCHS had no answer for Clinton’s Jackson Garner who knocked down 12 3-pointers on his way to 41 points. It was the third time this season he has broken his own record for 3-pointers made in a game. The Dragons hit 19 from behind the arc before the final whistle blew.
Kyler Hayes had 24 points for Cocke County in the loss. The Big Red battled in the first quarter and managed to tie the game at 13 and held a 21-19 lead momentarily in the contest.
Hayes kept the team in contention in the early going hitting big shots when the Fighting Cocks needed them. He hit multiple 3-pointers in the opening frame, including a buzzer beater from half court at the end of the quarter.
Cocke County had closed the gap on the Dragons but were down 24-21 going into the second quarter of play. Clinton followed an impressive first period with an even better second quarter.
Garner would go on to hit his sixth 3-pointer in the period to give him 20 points before the half. Rishon Bright, Lane Harrison and Rodayvien Truss would also make shots from long range to extend the Dragon’s lead.
Cocke County’s offense sputtered in the second quarter struggling to find production from any player not named Hayes. The freshman connected on another 3-pointer in the period to record 22 points before the end of the half.
The Big Red faced more than an uphill climb as they went into the locker room down 53-28.
Half time may have brought a brief respite to the Fighting Cocks, but it did little to cool off the offensive fire of the Dragons.
Garner picked up where he left off hitting shot after shot from deep. He added three more to his total before the end of the third quarter. Truss cashed in on two 3-pointers of his own to run the Dragon’s total to 19 for the period.
The Fighting Cocks posted 14 points in the period after several players hit their first baskets of the game. Cayden Fisher, Zeke Ramos, Brazen Stewart and Rolando Campos hit two point shots in the third quarter, but the Big Red did little to stop the Dragons on defense. The lead for Clinton had grown to 30 by the end of the third.
Cocke County refused to go quietly in the fourth quarter, but it proved to be of little consequence as the Dragons continued to knock down open shots. Garner would hit 3-pointers number 10, 11 and 12 during the final quarter and went 3-for-3 from the charity stripe. The rest of the Dragons would combine for six points to record another 19 point quarter.
Campos recorded two 3-pointers for the Big Red in the final stanza and hit three free throws of his own. The final 15 points for the Fighting Cocks did little to chip away at the Clinton lead.
The loss moved CCHS to 10-9 on the year with only eight games remaining in the regular season. Cocke County holds a 2-2 record record in 3A district 2.
CLINTON (91): Jackson Garner 41, Trace Thackerson 13, Rishon Bright 11, Rodayvien Truss 11, Lane Harrison 8, Barrett Maddox 7.
CCHS (57): Kyler Hayes 24, Rolando Campos 11, Major Woods 7, Cayden Fisher 4, Zeke Ramos 4, Brazen Stewart 2, Baylor Baxter 2, Oren Hazelwood 2, Jordan Woods 1.
