KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 19 Tennessee extended its winning streak to three on Thursday, taking a 2-0 victory over Missouri in Regal Stadium.

Sophomore Taylor Huff and redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas found the net for Tennessee (8-3-1, 4-1 SEC). In goal, senior Lindsey Romig recorded four saves on the night.

