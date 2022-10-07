KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 19 Tennessee extended its winning streak to three on Thursday, taking a 2-0 victory over Missouri in Regal Stadium.
Sophomore Taylor Huff and redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas found the net for Tennessee (8-3-1, 4-1 SEC). In goal, senior Lindsey Romig recorded four saves on the night.
Mizzou (4-6-2, 1-3-1 SEC) was led by Grace Pettet who took two shots, putting one on frame. Bella Hollenbach had four saves in the net.
The Lady Vols had the momentum offensively in the opening minutes, with Thomas nearly putting UT on the board five minutes into play when she blasted one off the right goalpost.
Ten minutes later, sophomore Jordan Fusco ripped a screamer from the top of the box, missing just inches high.
The Lady Vols got another chance before the half when Huff streaked into the box to get a head on a cross from Sydney Hennessey, but she couldn't quite turn it back toward goal, and the game went into halftime tied at zero.
The Tigers mounted an attack 10 minutes into the second half, crossing a ball behind the Tennessee defense, but Romig got off her line in time to shut down the attack before a Missouri forward could run onto it.
The Lady Vols went up 1-0 in the 57th minute when Huff scored her fourth goal of the season, placing a header into the side net off a cross from Dipasupil.
The Tigers responded by sending more players into the attack, getting all four of their shots on goal in the final 18 minutes of the game.
Romig recorded her first save of the match in the 72nd minute, denying a header from eight yards out by Pettet.
She made another three minutes later, tipping a blast by Megan Oduyoye over the crossbar.
Redshirt-junior Maria Nelson won the ball at midfield with four minutes left in the contest and drove down the right sideline, beating a defender and putting a shot on frame, but Hollenbach was able to make the save.
UT got its final goal in the 88th minute when George worked through a host of Tiger defenders on the baseline before crossing the ball through to Thomas who redirected it into the back of the net.
UP NEXT: Tennessee heads to Athens for a 4 p.m. ET matchup with Georgia on Sunday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
