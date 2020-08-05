NEWPORT—When the high school spring sports season was cancelled earlier this year, the decision didn’t sit well with Cocke County High School baseball coach, Andy Chrisman.
Like many other coaches, he was heartbroken for his players, particularly his seniors who wouldn’t get to complete their careers with a normal swan song season as they’d hoped for and worked toward in the three seasons before.
“We make a big deal about the family atmosphere our program has,” Chrisman said. “It’s important to me that our guys go out on a good note. They’ve all been through a lot this year. They’ve had a lot taken away from them.
“There’s a lot more to life than high school sports. But when you’re a senior that’s worked really hard to get to your final year, just to have it taken away, it’s tough. I couldn’t imagine having mine taken away.”
Fortunately the Tennessee Smokies organization, a Minor League Baseball double-A affiliate for the Chicago Cubs, were able to provide some form of a season for high schools in the east Tennessee area this summer, but something was still missing.
Senior days have become common across most sports, whether at the high school or collegiate level.
It’s an opportunity to honor a programs seniors as they take the playing field for the final time, and recognize them for the work they’ve poured into the team throughout their time with them.
With the season cancelled this year, that also denied seniors across the state their special day. However, Chrisman wasn’t going to allow it.
Although it wasn’t an official game, CCHS put on an inter-squad scrimmage at its baseball complex on Saturday to rightfully honor its seniors, and let them take the field one last time.
“We really wanted to play Cosby when we thought up this idea,” Chrisman said. “We wanted to make it a day where we could honor not just our seniors, but there’s as well. In the time’s we’re in though, I don’t blame anyone for being cautious and certainly understand why we weren’t able to make it happen that way.”
The contest served more as a pickup game, reminiscent of those many of us have played at the local park or on school grounds. The score was kept, but the outcome was irrelevant.
All Chrisman sought to do was give his seniors a proper sendoff as he has grown accustomed to doing since taking over the CCHS baseball program. What the day turned into was a special few hours for the team as a whole, as they got to go out and play the game they loved on opposing sides while still having fun with it.
“We might have to look into making this a tradition,” Chrisman said. “I think everybody had a ton of fun with it. I know I did. We were happy to be a part of what the Smokies graciously put on for the area, but there’s still no place like home.
“Getting to play on our home field one more time, I know it meant something to them. More than anything, it was nice to get out here one more time, and be together as a family for one more day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.