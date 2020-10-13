NEWPORT—When Cocke County and Northview meet on the pitch in the postseason, it’s never a dull moment.
Monday was the latest of the now three-year saga between the two meeting in the first round of the District 2-AA Tournament. Like both prior meetings, this match didn’t lack drama, either.
The Cocke County Lady Red were able to grit out a win over Northview to keep their postseason hopes alive, topping the Lady Cougars 1-0 with a goal in the final minute of the match.
“We always find a way to make it interesting,” CCHS coach Mikayla Gregg said. “We came in knowing we could win this game, but had some key players out by missing five girls today. That also put us short on substitutes.
“We had players step up tonight. Underclassmen players stepped up, and that’s an encouraging sign for what’s to come.”
Junior Karlie Souder came up with the game-winning goal, finding the back of the net with mere seconds left on the clock. Just as the ball got past the Northview goal keeper, the horn sounded to give the Lady Red their third consecutive tournament victory over the Lady Cougars.
“I’ve never seen a game decided by a goal that close to the final whistle,” Gregg said. “It was just a spectacular moment. For something like that to happen in this sport is seemingly unheard of.”
A late call by officials set up Souder’s game-winning goal.
After a ball volleyed in the box bounced off the foot of a Northview player, the team’s keeper picked up the ball, resulting in a penalty.
Rather than a basic penalty kick, though, the official placed the ball six yards out of the goal for a free kick. Both CCHS and Northview players stacked the box, but Souder put enough on the shot to knock it off the crossbar and into the net.
“I am not surprised whatsoever that Karlie made that play in such a pressure-packed spot,” Gregg said. “We moved her around so much throughout the game because we knew no matter where we put her she could make something happen.
“Finishing the game with that shot at the buzzer like that is just a testament to the leader and player she is.”
Monday wasn’t the first time a Souder put a cap on Northview’s season.
Last year, as a sophomore, it was Karlie Souder’s goal in overtime that lifted the Lady Red to a first-round win over their daunted district foe. A year prior to that, her older sister — now CCHS alum — Mackenzie Souder booted in the deciding goal in the waining moments of another overtime thriller between the two.
Cocke County held a definitive advantage in possession time, shots taken and shots on goal in Monday’s outing.
CCHS outnumbered Northview in shots 16-2, and persistently kept the ball on its side of the field for the majority of the match.
“I thought our defense was solid,” Gregg said. “They did a good job getting wide and finding feet. Our back four has been reliable all year. They also helped us maintain possession by pushing the ball up in space that was given to us out wide.
“We kept the pressure on their back line most of the night. Having that many opportunities on their goal is an encouraging sign, for sure.”
The Lady Red had several shots that were near misses, but just couldn’t sneak them inside the bar or past the NVA goal keeper.
While it wasn’t the best looking victory for the Lady Red, Monday’s win still lifts them to a six-win season and a .500 record. Something the program hasn’t been close to accomplishing in many years.
Gregg’s goal when taking over the program ahead of the 2018 season was to consistently improve year after year. They’ve done so in the win column each of her first three years, and are continuing to take steps to become a more fierce contender within their district.
After taking over a program that had just one victory the year prior, she’s steadily built them up with more wins each season. As most of her roster is set to return for next season, the Lady Red will look to continue that trend going into 2021.
