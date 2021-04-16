NEWPORT—It’s been a long week for the Cocke County Lady Red, but ultimately one that will help them come postseason.
With two games already in the books in the midst of a 4-game stretch in four days, the Lady Red picked up a second district win by topping Seymour on Thursday, 13-7.
The win gives Cocke County its second season sweep in district play for the year, as it topped South-Doyle on Tuesday to also complete the sweep of the Lady Cherokees.
“It’s big to get these sweeps,” CCHS coach Danny Hartsell said. “I told our girls every game counts now. We’ve still got a shot to finish as high as second, or even tie Jefferson County, or we can fall as low as fifth in the standings. Anything can happen, but our goal is to finish somewhere in the top three. That’s what we’re still shooting for.”
All week the Lady Red have gained more and more confidence at the plate, which was on display again on Thursday.
Through three games this week, CCHS has plated 35 runs and atoned for 34 base knocks. Its best outing came in a 14-5 win over South-Doyle, which saw the Lady Red churn out 14 hits and 13 RBIs.
“We’re keeping ourselves in games by finally hitting the ball, now,” Hartsell said. “I think we’re seeing it better the last four or five games. Our bats have come alive up and down the order. We’re all batting around the .300 mark, and we’ve got two or three batting over .400.
“We’ve worked a lot of situational hitting as of late and playing small ball. It might not always be pretty in the stat book, but moving runners will lead to scores.”
Ashley Allen has been a focal point of Cocke County’s efforts this week. The senior entered Thursday’s contest batting 6-for-9 with three RBIs through the first two games of the week.
“She’s been hitting the ball phenomenally the past three games,” Hartsell said. “She had a few today that she hit right at them, but she still hit it. And we always tell our girls to just keep hitting it. It’ll find a hole sooner or later.”
Although Thursday night wasn’t as lucrative, she still managed a hit and an RBI to aid CCHS in the win.
Jayla Ensley and Kaitlin Bible were two that put up numbers at the plate against Seymour.
Ensley went 2-for-4, while Bible finished 2-for-5. Both atoned for a pair of RBIs, each, in the victory.
Kourtney Clevenger, who was on her third consecutive day of hurling pitches, went the distance for the third time in three days to pick up the victory.
Clevenger struck out seven, including the last two batters she faced to secure the win. She also helped herself with a base hit that brought in a run late in the going.
“This is what she’s worked for,” Hartsell said. “She’s thrown a lot, but that’s because we know come this time of year we were gong to need her to be conditioned to go so many days in a short period.”
Both teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of the first.
Seymour got on the board in the top half of the inning with a 1-out RBI single grounded into left field. Cocke County answered in the bottom half as Bible got across on an error after flying a lead-off single into left field.
Clevenger retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts to get to the bottom of the second. The Lady Red took their first lead of the game with a 3-run inning in the frame.
Ensley brought the first run in on an RBI single grounded past the second baseman. She later scored after Bible reached first, drawing the defense’s attention on a dropped third strike with two outs.
Bible later scored after stealing second and rounding her way home on an error by Seymour to make it a 4-1 game going into the third.
The Lady Eagles put two on with one out in the top of the third, but CCHS turned a 6-3 double play as Ensley touched the bag for the out at second and picked off the batter at first.
Cocke County scored four more in the bottom half to lead 8-1.
Niethammer got across after being issued a lead-off walk and stealing second. Kimberly Ottinger put down a bunt that allowed her to reach after an errant throw, which brought Niethammer in for the score.
Ensley scored Ottinger on a 1-out RBI double flown into left, and Bible got two across on a single driven into left field to give CCHS a 7-run lead.
Seymour got a pair back in the top of the fourth with a 2-run homer blasted over the right field wall. Cocke County still led 9-3 after scoring another run off an error in the bottom half.
The Lady Eagles made more gains in the fifth. They scored three runs in the top of the frame, but only to see CCHS get two of them back in the bottom half.
Issued a 2-out walk, Cameron scored after a RBI double by Allen that was flown into center. Allen then scored from second on an error during Niethammer’s at-bat.
The Lady Red answered Seymour’s final run of the night, in the sixth, with two more runs to lead by six going into the final frame.
After a lead-off single from Cadence Gregg, Clevenger drove her in with an RBI triple. Katie Clevenger brought Kourtney Clevenger in with a sacrifice-RBI to make it a 13-7 game.
Kourtney Clevenger put the game away in the top of the last with a pair of strikeouts to preserve the win by six runs.
“This stretch is going to benefit us in so many ways,” Hartsell said. “It’s given us the chance to see different pitches and play different competition that’s only going to help us improve.”
