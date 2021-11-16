The Vols will look earn their sixth win and secure bowl eligibility as they wrap up non-conference play against South Alabama on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.
After a difficult stretch of four straight games against teams ranked in the top 20, UT will look to finish strong as it enters its final two games of the regular season, both of which will be at home.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talked about the benefits of playing in a bowl game during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.
“It’s big because it shows progress in year one, just over the course of the season,” Heupel said in regard to getting to a bowl game. “But then, the practices on the back end of it are instrumental in continuing to develop your young guys."
Saturday will serve as UT’s “Salute to Service” game, as the Big Orange will honor all current and former members of our military. The Vols and Jaguars kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
