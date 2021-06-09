NEWPORT—When Chris Mintz took over the Cocke County High Lady Red basketball program last summer he was immediately dealt a setback.
With the global COVID-19 pandemic bringing about restrictions for athletics from youth through the professional leagues, his time to adapt to and learn his new team was essentially wiped ahead of his first season with the Lady Red.
That didn’t keep the group from finishing in the top half of the district and getting off to a red-hot start in 2020-21, though.
The Lady Red opened the year with four wins through their first five games, including an early season championship at the annual Hardee’s Thanksgiving Classic in Jonesborough, Tenn.
Not getting that time in the summer was still a setback, though, as Mintz and his staff had to use the first month just to learn about his team and what rotations would work.
“The summer is a great time for learning, but we didn’t get that last year,” Mintz said. “When we started the season last year we had a lot of close games, early, so it was hard to get the rotations set. This gives us that chance to see who works well with who and not do it on the fly during the season.”
Those restrictions have finally begun to ease, though, allowing the program to get back to work and get back some of that lost time from a year ago.
“It’s great to be back to some sense of normalcy,” Mintz said. “It’s nice to have fans in the stands, be able to shake the other team’s hands and just be normal. It’s also great to just get back out here and have fun.”
This week the Cocke County Lady Red hosted a Summer Jam event that brought four east Tennessee programs — Greeneville, Cherokee, Cumberland County and Hampton — to Newport for a two-day series of summer games.
Like most programs, both Cosby and Cocke County have been known to take advantage of the allotted time in the summer to get on the hardwood and see where they stand before getting into the preseason. Typically they spend their time on the road, but CCHS was able to secure a quick two-day camp on its home floor before hitting the road for the remainder of the summer.
“It’s great to be able to host one of these,” Mintz said. “We’re making a little money for the program, all while giving our fans a chance to come out and watch instead of being out on the road the entire time. It also allows our girls the comfort of being able to head home early after we finish up.”
The program made the most of the opportunity, insuring playing time from top-to-bottom on the roster to get invaluable offseason reps that can only bolster efforts ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
“We separated into three teams, and between them we played seven games in one day,” Mintz said. “This is a time that’s all about getting everyone playing time and getting to learn your team. We’re not caring about wins or losses. It’s about making sure everyone gets in and gets an understanding of what we’re trying to do.”
Not only was playing from home a benefit, but two of the teams attending the Summer Jam event will become regular opponents for the Lady Red beginning this season.
Last year, the TSSAA added a fourth classification for Division I basketball. That shook up districts and regions across the state. As a result, Cocke County remained a Class AAA program, but will have an entirely new set of district opponents beginning with the 2021-22 season.
One familiar foe that returns to Cocke County’s league slate is Cherokee. The Lady Chiefs former rivals under the three classification system up until moving out of District 2-AAA two seasons ago.
Along with Cherokee’s return, Greeneville was moved up from a Class AA classification as a result of the new attendance caps for re-classifications last season. They, along with Claiborne and Grainger will make up Cocke County’s new basketball district beginning this season.
“I haven’t seen either one of them play before, so it’s nice to get an early look at them. And that works both ways, as well,” Mintz said. “That’s how it should be, really. Regardless of what we see of each other now, we’re all going to look completely different by the time the season starts, anyway.”
Getting a first-look at some of their new league opponents for the upcoming season was just a bonus, though. The real prize came in getting back to a normal offseason.
“At the end of the day we’re just happy to get to play and compete,” Mintz said. “We got some quality teams here, and that allowed us to see a little bit of everything from teams we will see in the season, and teams we won’t.”
