The Lady Red came away with a hard fought victory Friday evening over their former district rival, Jefferson County.
Cocke County held a double-digit lead most of the night, but Jefferson County took a three point advantage with two minutes remaining in the game. The Lady Red rallied in the closing moments to pick up a 47-43 victory.
Jefferson County led 43-40 going into the final minute. Cocke County senior Camryn Halcomb, who had been quiet most of the second half, scored the tying basket on a corner three with 30 seconds left. She then forced a turnover and took the ball the other way for the go ahead score with 14 seconds left to help lift the Lady Red to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.