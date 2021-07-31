NEWPORT—When Josh Ellis came to Cocke County High School the odds were already stacked against him.
He entered high school athletics already at a disadvantage due to a prior injury, but that didn’t stop him from overcoming the obstacles to achieve his dreams.
Those dreams officially became reality on Wednesday, as the multi-sport athlete finalized his journey by signing to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level with Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky.
“The coaches really welcomed me in the moment I stepped on campus,” Ellis said. “Their facilities are nice and the coaches are great. I’m just looking forward to going up there and showing them what a boy from Cocke County can do. A lot of people don’t get this opportunity and I’m blessed God gave me this chance.”
With his signature, Ellis will join a program coming off a season that ended in the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) National World Series. It was the Eagles’ second appearance in the national championship series, the first coming in 2017.
Ellis suffered a significant injury during eighth grade that set him back when he came into CCHS. That of course didn’t sit well with him, as he’s been a competitor all his life. Having to sit and watch from the sidelines during his freshman season wasn’t part of the plans he laid out ahead of his high school years.
“I knew this was going to be a long journey after tearing my ACL in eighth grade,” Ellis said. “Then with COVID-19 taking my junior year that was another setback. Once senior year came I was just waiting for an opportunity, and finally it came. I jumped on it and took it as quick as I could.”
The scrappy local kid with big aspirations fought back through it all, though. Now, he’s become part of newly rejuvenated fraternity within Cocke County’s baseball program.
CCHS will have four graduates from the 2021 class moving on to play in the collegiate ranks after Ellis’ signing. That runs the number up to eight players on college baseball rosters in the last four years.
“This class was full of guys that were all capable of going,” Cocke County coach Andy Chrisman said. “We had six seniors this year that all could have, and we’ve had three to sign scholarships and one more that will walk-on while competing in another sport. That’s a special feeling for our program.
“It shows that if you come here, we’re going to coach and develop you to prepare for the next level. We’ve got coaches that know what it takes to get there. If that’s one of your goals, and you’re willing to come in and put in the work, we can provide you a place to achieve it.”
In just the last two seasons Chrisman has seen five players sign scholarship papers to play collegiately. From pitchers to utility players, the program has made strides to get its kids opportunities.
“This is certainly something we’re very proud of,” Chrisman said. “To see these guys we love and have poured a lot into over the last four years go on to achieve their goals and move on with a chance to play at the next level means a lot to us. It’s a good day for them. Good day for us and for our program.”
Among those signees, two of them await Ellis on his stop at Alice Lloyd College.
Dylan Dodgin — a 2018 CCHS graduate — and Hunter White — a 2020 graduate — will also be on roster with ALC upon Ellis’ arrival. White originally signed with Garrett College, an NJCAA school in McHenry, Mary., but has since transferred and will make it a trio of CCHS alum in eastern Kentucky.
“I’ll have some people I’ll know up there, which makes the transition a little easier,” Ellis said.
While having a little taste of home and some familiar faces waiting on him will provide an added comfort as he transitions to the next chapter of his journey, the fact remains Ellis is about to start over.
This time, there’s nothing holding him back from the start, though. From the moment he steps on campus he’ll have the opportunity to prove himself, much like he has throughout his life in athletics.
“Josh has had the drive to get to this point his entire life,” Chrisman said. “Even when he was younger and coming to our camps he was a kid that just wanted to play ball. And it didn’t matter the sport. If it was in season, football, basketball or baseball, he was out there playing.
“He’s an athlete. He’d have been good at anything he’d have chosen to do. I’m tickled that he chose baseball, though. He’s never focused on just one sport, so I’m excited to see how he develops with just a focus on baseball.”
