COSBY—It had been over five months since sanctioned high school athletics had been played in Cocke County. But that wait has finally come to an end.
Cosby and Cocke County's high school girls' soccer programs broke that delay with a celebration of sorts, by meeting each other on the pitch for their annual non-district tilt on Tuesday.
In the end, it was the Lady Eagles of Cosby that came out victorious with a 5-0 clean sheet victory to open the season over their inter-county rival.
The victory also served as the first career win as a head coach for James Groat, who — up until this season — had served as a longtime assistant for the program.
"These wins are always bittersweet," Groat said. "Winning will always feel good, but at the same time when you know a lot of the people on the opposite side of the sideline it makes it bittersweet. It feels good, but it also feels good to see (Mikayla) Gregg coaching those girls.
"They play very hard for her and they're going to be a team to be reckoned with, as long as she's around."
Tuesday's contest also marked the first appearance Cosby (1-0) has made on the pitch since last season's Class A State Tournament run. Although it's had to move pieces around to supplement the areas last year's seniors occupied, Cosby barely skipped a beat in Tuesday's opener.
"We've still got to improve in our midfield," Groat said. "We've got talent there, but also some girls learning new positions with pieces we've moved around since last year. Once we get our midfield playing better, that allows us to take pressure off the front line and let them put more pressure on team's defenses."
Both teams still had their struggles, though, which was to be expected considering how different this offseason has been compared to those of the past.
"We've been training since June, which is longer in the summer than we've ever trained before," Gregg said. "We were excited for our first game, but we knew coming into it this could be a learning experience. On top of that, Cosby is an incredibly talented team.
"We were still disappointed with the outcome, but with no scrimmages or jamborees like we've had in years past we were happy with the effort."
For Cosby, seniors Leah Murray and Leia Groat each continued to shine on the front line. The duo scored two goals apiece in the victory, as they continued to display the same rate of production they've had in the program since starting as freshmen.
"Leia and Leah do what they're supposed to do," James Groat said. "They're arguably the best 1-2 combo in the state of Tennessee. That's my opinion, at least. You always know what you're going to get from them."
The Lady Eagles got on the board early, as Murray was able to get one past the CCHS defense and into the net in the third minute. It wasn't long after that Leia Groat put in her first goal of the season to make it a 2-0 Cosby lead in the 11th minute of the contest.
Cocke County held Cosby scoreless for the remainder of the first half, as Vest kept shot after shot out of the goal to limit the damage the Lady Eagles' loaded front line could do.
Cosby remained on the offensive in the second half, as Murray was able to break the drought with her second goal of the evening in the 49th minute to give the Lady Eagles a 3-0 advantage.
Leia Groat matched her fellow senior in the 68th minute with her second goal of the contest, giving Cosby a comfortable 4-0 advantage.
As the final minutes ticked away, Kaymen Moss put the finishing touches on the shutout victory, punching one in off a deflection to net her first goal of the year, and secure the 5-0 home win over Cosby's inter-county rival.
"Cosby is definitely one of the most offensive-minded teams we'll play throughout our season," Mikayla Gregg said. "We were hoping to improve from last year's outing against them, but I think we tired out a little in the end."
HONORING A LEGEND
Tuesday's matchup was important for both schools. Not just in the sense of high school sports returning in the area, but that a tradition of sorts was kept alive.
Each year since his passing, both girls' soccer programs have met in a jamboree setting called the Ken Green Classic, which has been held at Cosby each year, to honor the memory of the Green.
Green left marks on both programs, and was a large influence in helping grow the sport of soccer throughout the county.
"I'm glad we got to open the season like this after not getting to do our jamboree," James Groat said. "That's the way it should be. We were both on board for making sure we played this game, and I hope it continues on in the future. That's what Ken would've wanted."
ANOTHER CLEAN SHEET
Defense continued to be a bright spot for the Lady Eagles, even despite having to replace three of the team's four back-line players from last year's state tournament team.
"We've got some freshmen that are going to be very good," James Groat said. "Karissa Norris is one that's going to be very good. She has incredibly raw talent. Ava Carver is another one with a bright future.
"We're replacing four seniors that were studs, but these are girls I feel that will step in and become the new standard of defense for the Cosby Lady Eagles."
With James Groat on staff, Cosby has become accustomed to holding opponents scoreless through the years. In the last two seasons combined, the Lady Eagles have posted 18 clean sheets to go along with their 28 victories in that span.
CLOSE TO THE VEST
Despite giving up five goals, Torrance Vest was a bright spot for Cocke County (0-1). Vest kept several balls in front of her despite the Lady Eagles' relentless offensive attack.
"(Cosby's) shots obviously outnumbered ours," Gregg said. "But our defense and keeper, as a whole, took a lot away from Cosby's strength, and that's its offense.
"Torrance has never played in goal for our program before. She stepped up for us three weeks ago when we didn't have a solution for the position. McKenzie (Gregg) has been training with her for the past two or three weeks, and her progress definitely showed."
McKenzie Gregg joined her sister as an assistant over the offseason. A fellow CCHS alum, McKenzie Gregg played collegiately with the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, where she was a four-year starter for the Mocs. She was also a member of the Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Soccer Club, an amateur program that plays in the Women's Premier Soccer League.
LOOKING AHEAD
Both Cosby and Cocke County will be in action early next week. The Lady Eagles will travel to Sevier County to face one of Cocke County's region rivals, Sevier County. That matchup is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Lady Red will also be on the road, as they travel to take on Cosby's former district rival Berean Christian on Tuesday. Kick off is set for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.