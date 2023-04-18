NEWPORT — Andy Chrisman has known all along what his baseball team could be.
That knowledge is why he oozed confidence and excitement going into this season.
It also points to a driving force for Chrisman during the hard times, which came early and often during a 2-11 start to the season.
Still, the Fighting Cocks persevered.
They stayed true to Chrisman’s message and Keith Jones’ hitting philosophy. They shored up their defensive errors.
And now? “We’re just playing a lot better ball,” Chrisman said.
The results have shown on the scoreboard.
Cocke County clinched a 10-0 win last Monday, beating Claiborne in five innings for its first conference win of the year.
Then CCHS upset Morristown East last Thursday, winning 4-2 off a three-run first inning.
The success continued on Saturday with wins of 6-5 and 11-6 against Campbell County and Oneida, respectively, with each win coming after an early deficit.
The momentum came to a brief stoppage on Monday, as Grainger rode a 25-pitch start from Virginia Tech commit Brady Smith to an 8-0 win.
But even after that, Chrisman felt good when looking ahead to Tuesday’s game against Cherokee — the result for which will be available in the newsletter — and upcoming games against Maryville and Science Hill.
“We play every day this week pretty much, and we’ve got two on Saturday,” Chrisman said. “Before we get to Science Hill, Maryville will probably be the best team on our schedule. Another opportunity to get better and figure out what it takes to be successful. And that’s why I like scheduling 4A schools — we jumped up to Morristown East last week and got a win, Maryville’s here this week, Science Hill next week.
“It’s good for us to see those teams and to come back down, maybe then the 3A teams don’t look as intimidating. So just keep playing one at a time and see what you can do.”
Despite the loss, he also saw some positives in the Grainger loss — one of which could provide an option down the road.
“They’re getting more comfortable, the approach has been better,” he said. “They’ve had a little bit of success, and they’ve gotten a taste of it now. A lot of it was that they started Brady, and our guys were shaking in their boots. But no matter how good he is — and he’s great — he puts his pants on one leg at a time like everybody else.
“When we got him out of the game, it seemed like we did a lot better. Taylos (Thomas) did an outstanding job in relief and seemed to throw them off-balance. Kind of picked up on something we could use there if we see them again in the district tournament.”
So, with a long week ahead and more leaps to out-of-conference play, what is Chrisman’s message?
The same one it has been every day this season, and the same one that has helped CCHS bounce back to this point: consistency.
Not only has that method worked for the Fighting Cocks’ win-loss record — it has helped Chrisman feel better too.
After all, he knew all along what this group could be. And it is not they’re yet. But it’s closer.
“I’m feeling a lot better,” summarized Chrisman. “I knew we weren’t playing well the first couple weeks. I would tell anybody that would listen that these guys were better than what they were showing, and that’s the good thing about a long season. I knew we would swing back.
“They’ve continued to have a good approach and good attitude, and the seniors have done a good job leading the wwy. These sophomores are growing up too. Better defense, the offense is starting to come around, so I’m proud of them. I knew we were capable of what we were showing, so it makes me feel good for them that they’ve put a little bit better product out there.”
