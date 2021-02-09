KNOXVILLE—Monday night was one for the underclassmen.
Led by Paige Niethammer and Halle Kitchen, the Cocke County Lady Red picked up a season sweep over South-Doyle, topping the Lady Cherokees 69-31 in their final league outing of the regular season.
Niethammer led Cocke County (14-10, 6-4 District 2-AAA) with 16 points. Kitchen closely followed with 14 points.
South-Doyle was led by Terryauna Griffin, who put up a game-high 23 points.
Griffin was the Lady Cherokees’ key source of offensive production in the two teams’ first meeting of the season, as well.
S-D’s leading scorer, and a likely shew-in for the All-District team at season’s end, Griffin paced the Lady Cherokees with 18 points in a 65-32 loss at CCHS earlier in the year.
Drawing similarities from their first meeting, Niethammer and Kitchen also led the Lady Red in scoring on that night, as well.
Niethammer had 17 points that night, while Kitchen finished with 10.
Cocke County got out to an 18-4 lead to start the night, and carried a 38-11 advantage into the half.
Niethammer had all 16 of her game-high points total by the intermission, with 10 of those points coming in the second quarter. Kitchen and Sydney Clevenger had the next highest points totals at the half for the Lady Red, each putting up five points apiece.
Cocke County didn’t relent to start the second half.
The Lady Red put up 22 points in the third, taking a 60-21 lead into the final frame. CCHS caught fire from 3-point range in the third, connecting on four threes throughout the period.
By night’s end, Cocke County buried nine 3-pointers, with seven coming in the second half.
The Lady Red buried three more shots from behind the arc in the fourth, which served as their only source of offensive production in the final period.
Kitchen knocked down a pair of them, as she finished the night with four makes from long range.
With the season winding down, the Lady Red are getting their sights set on the upcoming postseason.
After Monday’s victory, Cocke County remains in contention for the league’s No. 2 seed going into the District 2-AAA Tournament, which would grant them a 2-round bye and automatic bid into the ensuing Region 1-AAA Tournament.
The Lady Red entered the district tourney with the No. 2 seed a year ago, but lost in their first game in the district semifinals. They later fell in their consolation matchup, making them the No. 4 seed out of District 2-AAA in the Region 1-AAA Tournament, sending them to Science Hill for the region quarterfinals.
Seeding won’t be complete until this weekend, as teams around the league continue to wrap up games that were set to be made up from earlier in the year.
Cocke County stands a shot to be slated as high as a No. 2 seed, but no lower than a No. 4 seed. Sevier County locked up the league’s top seed over a week ago, only losing one game in district competition all season. Seeds 2-4 will be decided between Cocke County, Jefferson County and Seymour.
