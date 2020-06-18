NEWPORT—Add another Cocke County High School alum to the list of the schools athletics coaches.
On Thursday CCHS Director of Athletics A.C. Willis announced Casey Ragan as the next boys' basketball coach at the school. The decision comes after longtime coach Ray Evans announced his resignation last month.
"It’s an unbelievable feeling," Ragan said. "This has been my dream job since I first became interested in teaching and coaching. I’m excited to get to work and lead at a place that has been so instrumental in my life. I love this community and am very proud to be a product of CCHS, and now fortunate enough to lead this program."
Thursday's announcement is the first of three hires expected to be made by Willis and the CCHS administration. The school is still in search of a girls' basketball coach and volleyball coach for the upcoming seasons.
Ragan was tabbed as the team's interim coach immediately after Evans' resignation on May 21. Ragan graduated from Cocke County in 2010, where he played under Evans. He joined Evans' staff in 2014 as a volunteer assistant, and was promoted to a paid assistant role before the 2015-16 season.
Ragan has remained as an assistant on Evans' staff since that time, as was a part of both District 2-AAA championship seasons in 2008 — as a player — and 2017 — as a coach.
Since leaving the high school ranks as a player, it's long been Ragan's desire to go into coaching. Getting that chance as an assistant was great, but getting his first opportunity as a team's full-time head coach is a moment he's long awaited.
"This truly means a lot to me," Ragan said. "I’m very thankful to coach Evans for giving me a chance to be on his staff for so many years. I’m extremely thankful and grateful to so many people who have helped me get here.
"From my wife, family, co-workers and other coaches, everyone has been supportive of me throughout my career. I’m just excited and blessed to have this opportunity to be a head coach. Being at my alma mater is icing on the cake."
Being a longtime assistant, Ragan already has solid rapport with current members of the team. While complications from the coronavirus have put schools across the state in an unconventional stand-still, bringing in a new coach could have left the CCHS boys' program at a larger disadvantage heading into the next season.
Instead, though Ragan will implement some of his own systems and strategies within the program, having some sort of continuity with the familiarity the current roster has with him should allow for a better transitional period ahead of the 2020-21 season.
"In a way this has already been a fresh start for everyone," Ragan said. "We have already changed some things here and there from our normal summer routine and it is working well.
"It should be somewhat of a relief for the players knowing that they won’t be having to change up everything again in such a short amount of time. It’s a relief to be officially named the head coach for me, as well, because now I can officially start implementing my own system and plans for this program."
