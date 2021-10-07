Not since week three have the Cosby Eagles graced the field on a Friday night under the lights at Virgil Ball Stadium.
Their long-awaited return will have to wait after the school announced on Wednesday they would have to postpone Friday’s week eight matchup against Oakdale due to injury and illness within the program.
Both programs hope to make up the game. If it is not able to be made up, the Eagles will receive a forfeit loss.
Cosby is winless through six games this season. It last played at home for its Region 1-A opener against Jellico on Sept. 3 The Eagles currently anticipate to return to play next week when they host Unaka in their final region contest of the season.
