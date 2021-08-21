SUNBRIGHT—The Cosby High School football team has opened the season with a 1-0 start for the past two seasons.
In his 10th season as head coach of the Cosby Eagles, Kevin Hall had taken a very young team to Sunbright in hopes of keeping the streak alive.
Unfortunately, Sunbright would topple the Eagles, 53-24. Cosby trailed 35-12 at the half, but was only outscored by a single touchdown in the second half. Unfortunately, being down three touchdowns at the break would be too much to overcome for the young group.
The first meeting between the Sunbright High School Tigers and the Cosby Eagles was an all out defensive showing in the first quarter of play.
The Tigers, Houston Bryant, drew first blood on a three-yard run to make the score 7-0.
Bryant would finish the night with 12 carries and 128 yards rushing to go with four rushing touchdowns, and four receptions for 135 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Cosby’s defense forced two early turnovers in the contest as Hayden Green picked off the Tigers and Corey Askew recovered a fumble and scored to make the score 7-6 in the first quarter.
“Some of these guys that we had out here tonight showed up on Monday,” Hall said. “We had to plug them in and they took their first snaps on the field.”
Slate Shropshire, mostly known on the basketball court for Cosby, flew all over the field on Friday night.
Shropshire ran five times for nine yards and added a score on offense. He made his presence felt on the defensive side, leading the Eagles with eight tackles.
“Slate is gonna be a really good ball player for us,” Hall said. “As the season goes on we’re going to see him get so many tackles and more touches on the ball.”
Tyler Turner earned the start on Friday against the Tigers. Turner rushed 24 times with 181 yards and three rushing touchdowns to go along with seven completions on eight attempts and 70 yards.
“Turner is one of those guys that can give us (Hunter) Workman like runs,” Hall praised. “He’s not as much of a downhill runner as Workman but he is so much more slippery and shifty. He also can throw the ball really well we might have to get him some more passing plays where he can connect with Devonte Wigfall more.”
Sunbright’s quarterback, Finn Rodgers, torched the Eagles defense in the remaining three quarters of play.
Rodgers threw for 237 yards, with seven completions on 13 attempts. He also added four touchdowns through the air and an interception against the Eagles.
“We knew coming into this game we were still young,” Hall said. “Some of these guys played their first live ball game for the first time, so there is some growing pains. Slate Shropshire showed up big time for us tonight, Wigfall gave us some great plays receiving and on the defensive side. We’ll just have to get back to practice and get better as a team.”
Cosby remains on the road for week two of the season with a trip to Unicoi County on Friday, Aug. 27. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., as the Eagles will look to bounce back from their first season-opening loss since 2018.
