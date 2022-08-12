MORRISTOWN — Heather Williams and Taylor Halcomb have more in common than they might realize.
Williams, like Halcomb, coaches girls’ volleyball — Williams at Cocke County, Halcomb at Cosby.
Williams, like Halcomb, is entering her second season with her team — yet is just now experiencing her first full preseason at the helm.
And Williams, like Halcomb, has provided some stability for the program she runs — Williams heading a team that has had three coaches in the last four years, Halcomb heading a program that has had five coaches in the last four years.
There is, however, one key difference between the coaches: Halcomb, being so young when she took the job, had to earn her players’ trust.
But Williams, having already coached most of these players when she was at Parrottsville Elementary, came into the Cocke County gym as a familiar face.
“I’ve been coaching most of these girls since they were in fifth or sixth grade,” said Williams. “Super excited to be working with them again. I’m able to learn their personalities way more this year than last year, and I love watching them grow. They’ve progressed so much in a small amount of time.”
“I’ve played under her my whole career,” said CCHS senior Paige Niethammer of Williams. “She taught me how to play volleyball. So I really enjoy the way she coaches and the way she does everything.”
Added Abigail Erby, another CCHS senior: “I think it’s nice to have familiarity again after having so many different coaches. Someone you know you can depend on that’s going to be there.”
For Niethammer and Erby, the challenge for this season lies not in adjusting to their coach. They did that last year, and it brought comfort in stability.
Now, the two seniors are focused on leading and helping a youth-infused roster that will have to play a large part in the starting lineup.
“Shayna Williams, Abby Niethammer, Jaycee Smith, they’re going to play a large role,” Williams said of the sophomores.
But the CCHS coach also mentioned a freshman in Celeste McNealy — and that class is where Niethammer and Erby will be leading and instructing the most.
For younger players, Niethammer and Erby insist that high school volleyball is far different than the speed and pace to which they had been accustomed.
“High school’s a lot different than middle school,” summarized Niethammer. “Hitting, blocking, having to cover — it’s all new to them, so we have to help them adapt to that, which takes some time.
“It’s a lot faster, the competition’s a lot harder, the girls are a lot stronger.”
Added Erby: “You have to learn a whole new rotation. There’s a lot more things to do, so there’s a lot more choices to make when you get to high school.”
That adjustment period officially took a sharper turn on Thursday with the IMAC Jamboree at Morristown East, where CCHS took on Morristown West, Jefferson County, the host school and Sevier County.
The Lady Red came out red-hot with a win against Morristown West, but Williams said that a hard-fought loss to Jefferson County brought morale down for the rest of the evening.
“We need to have more fun,” she summarized. “Our morale was kind of down.”
Still, all four matchups allowed Williams the first real look at her team.
“We have been working on rotations, so I’m watching how they’re working together,” she said. “It’s helping me to know where to our pieces in there.”
The Lady Red can certainly build off contributions from their seniors, as Niethammer provided a constant net presence with Erby alongside.
“Paige was amazing at the net,” said Williams. “Got quite a few blocks and kills. Abigail did amazing on the front row tonight and got quite a few kills as well.”
Moreover, despite the drop in morale in the last three matches, Williams noted that Cocke County showed good communication and excitement during the win against Morristown West.
We’ve gotten a much better start this year than we had last year,” she noted.
Those positives provide a jumping-off point for the regular season, which begins against Sevier County on August 16th.
Then, the season’s official start will mark the first step in Niethammer’s and Erby’s ultimate goal for this season: creating a new, winning legacy for Cocke County volleyball.
“We have a lot of motivation to have a winning season because we have a lot of new stuff going on at the high school,” said Erby. “New principal, new athletic director. I think it’d be a really good year to get started winning and make a name for Cocke County.”
